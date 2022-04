A near knockout early didn’t sway Pat Sabatini from his chosen game plan to put T.J. Laramie on the ground and maul him over the course of three rounds at UFC Vegas 51. A body shot in the first round had Laramie hurt but Sabatini couldn’t quite put him away despite his best efforts. Still, Sabatini never slowed down through all 15 minutes as he kept hammering away at Laramie, especially with a suffocating ground game to ultimately win a lopsided decision.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO