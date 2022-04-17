ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Adams said that he's still waiting on a decision from Ryan Johnson.

By Paul Hamilton
WGR550
WGR550
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xo0yo_0fBcqFz000

Buffalo, NY (WGR 550) – On Saturday, Sabres GM Kevyn Adams joined me and Brian Koziol for our last monthly pregame chat. We covered many things including Owen Power, Erik Portillo and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, but it’s been over a week since 2019 first-round pick Ryan Johnson was eliminated from the Frozen Four with the Minnesota Golden Gophers and there has been no word on what the 31st overall pick is going to do, sign with the Sabres or stay in school. Adams said, “He has not at this point made a final decision. We’ve had great conversations, I’ve personally talked to him and I think everybody is excited about the prospect he is and we’ve let him know that we’re certainly comfortable with any option that he wants to take which is turn professional or stay in school and ultimately, it’s up to him.

“We’ve talked to him about where we see things, where we see him fitting in and we’ve talked about our younger core and he fits in that age of players that could grow up together and we’ll see where it goes.”

It seems to me that with Portillo and Levi not coming to play in Rochester next season, there’s a gap between the development between the young Sabres skaters and their goaltenders. Adams said, “They’re both in great situations, so you take a step back and say, where are your prospects playing? What competition is it? What’s their coaching staff like, so they play every minute of each game basically, so we weren’t surprised by their decision, so I guess the takeaway from my standpoint is, you don’t know the answer to that question until you see how it develops.”

If Portillo wants to, he can become an unrestricted free agent after next season. Many Sabres fans think he’s already made the decision and will be leaving. Adams said Portillo has not told him that he wants to go that route, “No, he hasn’t said that. He said the opposite when I had a conversation with he and his father at one point, they actually said when you look at the National Hockey League, this looks like a great organization in terms of the opportunity to develop into a National Hockey League goalie, so no, he’s never indicated that and we’ll continue to do the right things with him, we’ll continue to have Shamus Kotyk lead in terms of the conversations with them with what they need to work on and how they need to get better.”

Another factor to think about is Portillo is very close with Power as well as Rasmus Dahlin. Adams said that’s huge, “He and Owen are close and I didn’t realize that the families know each other, the Dahlin’s, they had played together when they were younger kids, the parents know each other, so I’ve encouraged our players to pick up the phone and call because when players talk to each other and Rasmus Dahlin can talk to Erik Portillo about here’s what’s going on in Buffalo and here’s why I’m excited to be part of this organization and this is something special, that is really powerful.”

If you look at Luukkonen’s numbers in Rochester, he’s 13-13-5 with a 3.37 goals against and .899 save percentage. In Buffalo, he was 2-5-2 with a 2.74 goals against and .917 save percentage. Many fans look at those numbers and don’t feel Luukkonen is a legitimate NHL prospect. Adams thinks differently about the soon to be 24-year-old, “His overall game in some ways has been probably better than his numbers showed. There was a stretch where they had a decimated lineup and he’s facing a lot of shots, but he was making a lot of key saves at key times and on nights where maybe he gave up a goal or two that he didn’t like, I loved his response, so there’s a lot of good growth there and learning the ups and downs is part of the journey as a goalie.”

Buffalo has one more call-up from Rochester and fans want it to be Luukkonen. Adams said, “They’re basically playing a playoff game every night in Rochester. They’re percentage points in or out and they can go from sixth to second in a weekend, so he could come up and play one game, but I think the grind and the pressure of playing in those meaningful games has been really good for him.”

When Power arrived in Tampa to join the team, the captains spent some time with him, “He’s a curious kid, he wants to learn, he asks a lot of questions. Okposo and Girgensons took him out to dinner the first night in Tampa and I said, ‘Okie how was dinner?’ and he said, ‘it was an hour of questions, he just wanted to learn,’ which I think is a great trait.”

After beating the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday, the two teams will meet in Philadelphia on Sunday. Join Brian Koziol for the pregame at 4:00 when you’ll hear from Don Granato, Vinnie Hinostroza, Rasmus Asplund and Victor Olofsson.

Photo credit Losi & Gangi

Comments / 0

Related
97.3 ESPN

Flyers-Sabres Preview: Not on the Rise

The Flyers jumped out to an early lead on the Sabres on Saturday night only to let it slip away and drop another game. The two teams meet for the final time this season, as they close out the home-and-home in Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon. Game time is 5 p.m.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Buffalo scores four in second to hand Flyers their fourth straight loss

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - Tage Thompson’s go-ahead goal capped a four-goal, second-period outburst and the Buffalo Sabres rallied to a 4-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers in a meeting of non-playoff contenders Saturday night. Rasmus Dahlin had a goal and assist and Kyle Okposo and Vinnie Hinostroza also scored...
BUFFALO, NY
NBC Sports

Flyers swept by Sabres on the season, continue slide to the finish line

The Flyers' sinking below the Sabres was punctuated Sunday night by a 5-3 loss at the Wells Fargo Center. Kevin Hayes, Noah Cates and Zack MacEwen scored goals for the Flyers, who were swept in their home-and-home back-to-back set against Buffalo. Mike Yeo's club lost to the Sabres, 4-3, Saturday night at KeyBank Center.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, NY
Buffalo, NY
Sports
City
Adams, NY
City
Buffalo, NY
Rochester, NY
Sports
WGRZ TV

Olofsson, Thompson each score 2 goals as Sabres beat Flyers 5-3

PHILADELPHIA — Victor Olofsson and Tage Thompson each scored twice and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-3 on Sunday to sweep a weekend home-and-home series between the non-playoff teams. The Sabres won 4-3 on Saturday night in Buffalo. Anders Bjork had his first goal since Dec. 14,...
BUFFALO, NY
Detroit Sports Nation

A look at every pending Detroit Red Wings free-agent

The Detroit Red Wings made strides during the 2021-22 NHL Season, buoyed by the emergence of rookie phenoms Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond and even helping to make fans think that their postseason drought stood a good chance of ending thanks to their having been in the Wild Card race in the first three months of the campaign.
DETROIT, MI
WKBW-TV

Sabres top Flyers 5-3 for second straight win

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — After a comeback win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night, the Buffalo Sabres took another one from the Flyers on Sunday, this one a 5-3 win on the road for their 2nd straight win and 3rd win in their last four games. Just like...
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vinnie Hinostroza
Person
Victor Olofsson
Person
Rasmus Dahlin
Person
Kevyn Adams
Person
Levi
Person
Rasmus Asplund
Person
Don Granato
WGR550

Sabres hope to get Samuelsson back Saturday

Sabres head coach Don Granato held an optional skate on Saturday, as his team gets ready for the injury riddled Flyers. Defenseman Mattias Samuelsson was there, as the team hopes to have him back. Paul Hamilton has his game preview:
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Bossy and Trottier's Bond Extended Off the Ice

Bryan Trottier talks about his "life-long bond" and love for Mike Bossy. "We're not blood, but we are family." That's how Bryan Trottier described his relationship with Mike Bossy, reflecting on the close-knit bond between the Hall of Famers. There was obviously their on-ice connection, which saw both players rack...
ELMONT, NY
markerzone.com

MINNESOTA WILD CONFIRM AT LEAST ONE PLAYER IN COVID-19 PROTOCOL

The Minnesota Wild announced on Monday that they will be dealing with at least one player in COVID-19 protocol with the potential of more to follow. According to The Athletic's Michael Russo, forward Marcus Foligno has been placed into the protocol, and he can be cleared after Day 5. In response to this event, the Wild have recalled Mitchell Chaffee, who will likely make his NHL debut unless Tyson Jost can return for the team's next game.
NHL
NHL

Projected Lineup: April 17 at Nashville

The St. Louis Blues will have to play Sunday's matchup against the Nashville Predators without defenseman Nick Leddy, who left Saturday's 6-5 overtime win vs. Minnesota after being cut under the eye. Blues Head Coach Craig Berube said after Saturday's game that Leddy was questionable for Sunday's game against the...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minnesota Golden Gophers#Sabres
WGR550

Sabres sweep weekend series with Flyers

After downing the Philadelphia Flyers, 4-3, in Buffalo on Saturday night, the Sabres took care of business again on Sunday with a 5-3 win at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Kyle Powell has a complete game recap:
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

The Leafs 3 stars of the week: Michael Bunting hits the 60-point mark, Mark Giordano helps lead Toronto to Saturday night win

After what was a pretty memorable week for the Toronto Maple Leafs and Auston Matthews, it was right back to business last week with three games on their schedule with the playoffs just creeping around the corner. With three games on their schedule – two against non-playoff teams and one against a wild card team – the Maple Leafs were definitely looking to continue their momentum into these three games and continue how they have played for the past month and a half.
NHL
NHL

Wild recalls forward Mitchell Chaffee from Iowa

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled forward Mitchell Chaffee from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL) and placed forward Marcus Foligno in NHL COVID-19 protocol. Chaffee, 24 (1/26/98), has recorded 37 points (22-15=37) including...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Philadelphia Flyers
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
96.1 The Breeze

The Quest For 40 Goals For One Buffalo Sabres Player

There is only four games left in the Buffalo Sabres 2021-2022 regular season. That means just four more games before the Sabres take the ice for training camp in September. While the postseason won’t happen, Sabres fans are happy they finally have a team to cherish again. This is easily the most likable team of the drought, or at least since the likes of Ryan Miller, Thomas Vanek and Jason Pominville were still on the roster.
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Dylan Larkin was a pleasure to watch with the Red Wings this season

Dylan Larkin is the Detroit Red Wings’ best player. Full stop. Before undergoing season-ending core muscle surgery, the Waterford, MI product was just one point away from becoming the first Red Wings player to reach 70 in a single season since … Dylan Larkin, three years ago. Before that, it was Henrik Zetterberg who last eclipsed that mark in 2010–11.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Current Islanders Pay Tribute to Mike Bossy

The current Islanders reflected on their personal encounters with legendary goal scorer Mike Bossy. Anthony Beauvillier didn't grow up watching Mike Bossy, but his father Sylvain did. Sylvain idolized Bossy during his heyday, when the Montreal native was filling nets nightly for the New York Islanders. When Beauvillier was drafted...
NHL
WGR550

WGR550

Buffalo, NY
676
Followers
3K+
Post
92K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Buffalo, including the Bills, Sabres and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wgr550

Comments / 0

Community Policy