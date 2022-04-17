Adams said that he's still waiting on a decision from Ryan Johnson.

Buffalo, NY (WGR 550) – On Saturday, Sabres GM Kevyn Adams joined me and Brian Koziol for our last monthly pregame chat. We covered many things including Owen Power, Erik Portillo and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, but it’s been over a week since 2019 first-round pick Ryan Johnson was eliminated from the Frozen Four with the Minnesota Golden Gophers and there has been no word on what the 31st overall pick is going to do, sign with the Sabres or stay in school. Adams said, “He has not at this point made a final decision. We’ve had great conversations, I’ve personally talked to him and I think everybody is excited about the prospect he is and we’ve let him know that we’re certainly comfortable with any option that he wants to take which is turn professional or stay in school and ultimately, it’s up to him.

“We’ve talked to him about where we see things, where we see him fitting in and we’ve talked about our younger core and he fits in that age of players that could grow up together and we’ll see where it goes.”

It seems to me that with Portillo and Levi not coming to play in Rochester next season, there’s a gap between the development between the young Sabres skaters and their goaltenders. Adams said, “They’re both in great situations, so you take a step back and say, where are your prospects playing? What competition is it? What’s their coaching staff like, so they play every minute of each game basically, so we weren’t surprised by their decision, so I guess the takeaway from my standpoint is, you don’t know the answer to that question until you see how it develops.”

If Portillo wants to, he can become an unrestricted free agent after next season. Many Sabres fans think he’s already made the decision and will be leaving. Adams said Portillo has not told him that he wants to go that route, “No, he hasn’t said that. He said the opposite when I had a conversation with he and his father at one point, they actually said when you look at the National Hockey League, this looks like a great organization in terms of the opportunity to develop into a National Hockey League goalie, so no, he’s never indicated that and we’ll continue to do the right things with him, we’ll continue to have Shamus Kotyk lead in terms of the conversations with them with what they need to work on and how they need to get better.”

Another factor to think about is Portillo is very close with Power as well as Rasmus Dahlin. Adams said that’s huge, “He and Owen are close and I didn’t realize that the families know each other, the Dahlin’s, they had played together when they were younger kids, the parents know each other, so I’ve encouraged our players to pick up the phone and call because when players talk to each other and Rasmus Dahlin can talk to Erik Portillo about here’s what’s going on in Buffalo and here’s why I’m excited to be part of this organization and this is something special, that is really powerful.”

If you look at Luukkonen’s numbers in Rochester, he’s 13-13-5 with a 3.37 goals against and .899 save percentage. In Buffalo, he was 2-5-2 with a 2.74 goals against and .917 save percentage. Many fans look at those numbers and don’t feel Luukkonen is a legitimate NHL prospect. Adams thinks differently about the soon to be 24-year-old, “His overall game in some ways has been probably better than his numbers showed. There was a stretch where they had a decimated lineup and he’s facing a lot of shots, but he was making a lot of key saves at key times and on nights where maybe he gave up a goal or two that he didn’t like, I loved his response, so there’s a lot of good growth there and learning the ups and downs is part of the journey as a goalie.”

Buffalo has one more call-up from Rochester and fans want it to be Luukkonen. Adams said, “They’re basically playing a playoff game every night in Rochester. They’re percentage points in or out and they can go from sixth to second in a weekend, so he could come up and play one game, but I think the grind and the pressure of playing in those meaningful games has been really good for him.”

When Power arrived in Tampa to join the team, the captains spent some time with him, “He’s a curious kid, he wants to learn, he asks a lot of questions. Okposo and Girgensons took him out to dinner the first night in Tampa and I said, ‘Okie how was dinner?’ and he said, ‘it was an hour of questions, he just wanted to learn,’ which I think is a great trait.”

After beating the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday, the two teams will meet in Philadelphia on Sunday. Join Brian Koziol for the pregame at 4:00 when you’ll hear from Don Granato, Vinnie Hinostroza, Rasmus Asplund and Victor Olofsson.