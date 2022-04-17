The Doctor's Daughter

Finding out shortly before her father's death that he was a closeted gay man made Molly Shannon's heart break for him. It also shed light on James Shannon's struggles with alcohol for much of his life, which contributed to a car crash when Shannon was 4 that killed her mother, younger sister and cousin.
BABIES will cry over just about anything. But when everyone thought this baby would scream, she wasn't at all phased. When this dad took his baby to get her ears pierced, everyone thought she'd scream and cry. But the infant not only didn't seem to mind the experience, but laughed...
FROM books to social media forums, parents turn to all different sources in a bid to find inspiration for baby names. But one US-based woman named Amanda, looked a little closer to home, and decided to name her daughter after her best friend. Taking to Reddit, the upset mum explained...
Jon Batiste is a married man! During a Monday morning appearance on CBS Sunday Morning just hours after he took home five awards during the 64th Annual Grammy Awards Sunday night, the Album of the Year winner and his longtime partner Suleika Jaouad revealed they secretly married amid Jaouad's cancer diagnosis.
A mother-to-be is convinced her unborn daughter is going to be 'trouble' after she was spotted swearing twice in 3D baby scans. Ang Slater from Pottstown, Pennsylvania, went for an ultrasound when she was 25-weeks pregnant last month but was stunned when her unborn baby girl made some unmistakable hand gestures - giving the middle finger in one snap and sticking two fingers up in another.
An immobile and vulnerable woman died in “horrific” conditions in a bedroom after her elderly father and brother failed to care for her or seek medical help, a court has heard.Jurors were told the body of Julie Burdett, 61, weighed just 4st 10lb when paramedics were finally called to her Leicester home.Prosecutors allege “extreme” hoarders 93-year-old Ralph Burdett and his son Philip, 59, left Julie to suffer “dreadful” injuries “surrounded by filth and squalor” for around two weeks in January 2019.Leicester Crown Court heard Philip was paid a carer’s allowance of £60 per week to help his sister.Jurors were told...
Audrey McGraw put her striking features front and center in a new snapshot she shared on Instagram and she looks so much like her mom, Faith Hill, it's uncanny. The 20-year-old looked stunning in a photo she posted in which she was wearing a sleek, figure-hugging black dress. The daughter...
Dear Prudence is online weekly to chat live with readers. Here’s an edited transcript of this week’s chat. (R. Eric Thomas is filling in as Prudie for Jenée Desmond-Harris while she’s on parental leave.) R. Eric Thomas: Happy Monday everyone! We’re in the middle of a...
Barbara Bush has opened up about the shock of giving birth to her daughter, Cora Georgia, 'almost six weeks early' during a visit to Maine, saying it was 'incredibly meaningful' to visit her baby girl at the hospital named after her late grandmother. The new mom and her husband, Craig...
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Back in the 1960s, my mother worked with my father's sister and her husband at a jewelry shop. My father's sister and her husband owned a multi-family home, and the tenant who lived in their third-floor apartment also worked with them. In fact, the three of them (my aunt, my uncle, and their third-floor tenant) carpooled back and forth to work and even ate lunch together.
A mother has been applauded for buying another bride’s wedding dress but not her daughter’s. In a recent post shared in the popular Reddit subreddit, “Am I the A**hole?” a Reddit user who goes by the username u/Certain-Structure699 detailed how she and her husband managed to become “financially secure,” after growing up in poverty. As parents, they also said that they made sure that their children knew the value of hard work.“We raised our children to work hard,” she explained. “We did not spoil them or provide them with a lavish life. As teens they all had part-time jobs but...
Barbara Bush recently posed in an adorable new photo of herself twinning in white with her daughter, 6-month-old Cora Georgia. They both wore white dresses together as Barbara held Cora on her lap, posing for the photo. Cora appeared to be in good spirits, cracking a smile as she stared off into the distance.
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. It took years for me to admit it wasn't my boyfriend's fault. My boyfriend asked me to accompany him to a doctor's appointment, and I agreed. What I didn't know was that his ex-girlfriend had accompanied him to his previous appointment, and they had written her name on his chart. I don't know the reason they wrote her name down, because I didn't get to read the note on the chart.
Watch: Hoda Kotb & Jenna Bush Hager Want More of What in 2022?. Hoda Kotb is opening up about the struggles she faced starting a family. In a new interview with Good Housekeeping, the Today anchor got candid about how her 2007 breast cancer diagnosis and subsequent treatment derailed her plans to have children.
A MUM has been left outraged by her eight-year-old daughter’s homework, claiming it was totally ‘inappropriate.’. Taking to Mumsnet she asked fellow parents whether she was being unreasonable for thinking the task was ‘unnecessary.’. In her post, she wrote: "DD [darling daughter] has been set her history...
A MAN has revealed how he ended up marrying his brother’s wife after he died and they had many happy years together. TikTok user Joe, who has over five million followers on his @grandadjoe1933 account, uploaded a video sharing their love story. He said: “Me at my brother’s wedding...
Reuniting with an ex-fiancé can be a deeply emotional encounter, and TODAY show co-host Jill Martin recently opened up about having that exact experience. In a TODAY All Day special titled The New Rules for Finding Love, Martin spoke candidly about her relationship with Erik Brooks, who is both her former and current fiancé. At one point during a heated exchange, Martin recalled telling Brooks, "If you walk out this door, we will never speak again."
