The Doctor's Daughter

CBS News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCan a daughter's frantic 911 call convict...

Jim Axelrod
Daily Mail

Mother-to-be is convinced her baby girl is going to be trouble after she's spotted flipping the bird TWICE in her scans

A mother-to-be is convinced her unborn daughter is going to be 'trouble' after she was spotted swearing twice in 3D baby scans. Ang Slater from Pottstown, Pennsylvania, went for an ultrasound when she was 25-weeks pregnant last month but was stunned when her unborn baby girl made some unmistakable hand gestures - giving the middle finger in one snap and sticking two fingers up in another.
The Independent

Father, 93, and son left immobile daughter to die in squalor, court told

An immobile and vulnerable woman died in “horrific” conditions in a bedroom after her elderly father and brother failed to care for her or seek medical help, a court has heard.Jurors were told the body of Julie Burdett, 61, weighed just 4st 10lb when paramedics were finally called to her Leicester home.Prosecutors allege “extreme” hoarders 93-year-old Ralph Burdett and his son Philip, 59, left Julie to suffer “dreadful” injuries “surrounded by filth and squalor” for around two weeks in January 2019.Leicester Crown Court heard Philip was paid a carer’s allowance of £60 per week to help his sister.Jurors were told...
Daily Mail

Barbara Bush, 40, says it was 'divine' that she went into labor 'almost six weeks early' because it meant she gave birth to daughter Cora at Maine hospital named after her grandmother

Barbara Bush has opened up about the shock of giving birth to her daughter, Cora Georgia, 'almost six weeks early' during a visit to Maine, saying it was 'incredibly meaningful' to visit her baby girl at the hospital named after her late grandmother. The new mom and her husband, Craig...
Tracey Folly

His wife didn't know he was cheating until he fathered another woman's child

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Back in the 1960s, my mother worked with my father's sister and her husband at a jewelry shop. My father's sister and her husband owned a multi-family home, and the tenant who lived in their third-floor apartment also worked with them. In fact, the three of them (my aunt, my uncle, and their third-floor tenant) carpooled back and forth to work and even ate lunch together.
The Independent

Mother praised for buying another bride’s wedding dress and not her daughter’s: ‘Amazing act of kindness’

A mother has been applauded for buying another bride’s wedding dress but not her daughter’s. In a recent post shared in the popular Reddit subreddit, “Am I the A**hole?” a Reddit user who goes by the username u/Certain-Structure699 detailed how she and her husband managed to become “financially secure,” after growing up in poverty. As parents, they also said that they made sure that their children knew the value of hard work.“We raised our children to work hard,” she explained. “We did not spoil them or provide them with a lavish life. As teens they all had part-time jobs but...
Tracey Folly

I was furious when my boyfriend's doctor called me by his ex-girlfriend's name

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. It took years for me to admit it wasn't my boyfriend's fault. My boyfriend asked me to accompany him to a doctor's appointment, and I agreed. What I didn't know was that his ex-girlfriend had accompanied him to his previous appointment, and they had written her name on his chart. I don't know the reason they wrote her name down, because I didn't get to read the note on the chart.
'Today' Show Co-Host Opens up About Reuniting With Ex-Fiancé

Reuniting with an ex-fiancé can be a deeply emotional encounter, and TODAY show co-host Jill Martin recently opened up about having that exact experience. In a TODAY All Day special titled The New Rules for Finding Love, Martin spoke candidly about her relationship with Erik Brooks, who is both her former and current fiancé. At one point during a heated exchange, Martin recalled telling Brooks, "If you walk out this door, we will never speak again."
