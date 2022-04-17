ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Passenger shoots woman in head as she’s driving them along Ohio interstate, police say

By Nexstar Media Wire, Joe Clark
 2 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) – Police have arrested a man after they say he shot a woman in the head as she was driving both of them on the interstate in Ohio.

At about 3:25 a.m. on Saturday, officers responded to reports of a crash on I-71 southbound in Columbus, according to the Columbus Division of Police. When they arrived on the scene, they found a woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

The victim was taken to an area hospital in critical condition and was later stabilized. She is expected to survive her injury, according to police.

Police say a 30-year-old man in the same vehicle was initially thought to be a victim as well, but officers determined he had shot the driver after becoming irate with her.

The man was arrested and charged with felonious assault.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

