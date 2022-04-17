ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Two of each in win

Tkachuk scored twice, dished a pair of assists and went plus-4 in Saturday's 9-1 win over the...

Flyers-Sabres Preview: Not on the Rise

The Flyers jumped out to an early lead on the Sabres on Saturday night only to let it slip away and drop another game. The two teams meet for the final time this season, as they close out the home-and-home in Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon. Game time is 5 p.m.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New York Rangers lineup: Igor Shesterkin starts, Alexis Lafreniere returns

The New York Rangers will start Igor Shesterkin against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday afternoon. Head coach Gerard Gallant said he would no longer reveal his starting goaltender before games for the rest of the season, but was in a jovial mood when asked by NY Post’s Mollie Walker at 10:30 this morning.
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Scores goal 48

Ovechkin scored a power-play goal in Monday's 3-2 win over Colorado. Ovechkin buried a rebound on a second-period powerplay for his 48th goal of the season. It was his second goal in as many games, and his seventh in his last eight contests. A record-tying ninth 50-goal season seems well within reach for the 36-year-old Ovechkin.
Oilers’ Leon Draisaitl: 4 Incredible Stats From Underrated Season

Leon Draisaitl recorded his second hat trick of 2021-22 on Thursday (April 14), scoring three times to lead his Edmonton Oilers to a crucial 4-0 victory over the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena. The German forward now has 54 goals this season, in what is shaping up to be an all-time great individual scoring campaign that transcends eras.
Terry, Zegras leads Ducks past Blue Jackets 6-4

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Troy Terry scored twice, Trevor Zegras had a goal and an assist, and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-4 on Sunday night. Gerry Mayhew, Cam Fowler and Derek Grant also scored and John Gibson made 29 saves for the Ducks, who earned a point for the third straight games.
COLUMBUS, OH
Flames score six in second, top Coyotes after clinching playoff berth

CALGARY -- Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk each had two goals and two assists, and the Calgary Flames won 9-1 against the Arizona Coyotes at Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday. Elias Lindholm had a goal and three assists, Dillon Dube scored twice, and Jacob Markstrom made 25 saves for the Flames...
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Nets winner and adds apple

Stamkos scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 7-4 win over Winnipeg. Stammer's goal was a sweet backhander from the slot off a pass from Ondrej Palat. It came at the 3:00 mark of the third. In the last 13 games, Stamkos has 18 points (six goals, 12 assists). Let him ride.
TAMPA, FL
Blackhawks fall to Calgary Flames for 10th loss in 11 games

CHICAGO (AP) — Johnny Gaudreau, Dillon Dube and Blake Coleman scored in the first period, and the Calgary Flames beat the lowly Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 on Monday night.Jacob Markstrom made 21 saves as playoff-bound Calgary won for the seventh time in eight games. Gaudreau and Oliver Kylington tacked on long empty-netters for the Pacific Division leaders in the final 1:32.Chicago lost for the 10th time in 11 games. Tyler Johnson and Alec Regula scored, and Kevin Lankinen made 30 stops.The Blackhawks finished the game without Mackenzie Entwistle after the forward departed in the first period with a right shoulder injury.Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL
Tarasenko named NHL First Star of the Week

NEW YORK - St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko, Minnesota Wild left wing Kevin Fiala and Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mike Smith have been named the NHL's "Three Stars" for the week ending April 17. FIRST STAR - VLADIMIR TARASENKO, RW, ST. LOUIS BLUES. Tarasenko led the NHL with seven...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Leafs 3 stars of the week: Michael Bunting hits the 60-point mark, Mark Giordano helps lead Toronto to Saturday night win

After what was a pretty memorable week for the Toronto Maple Leafs and Auston Matthews, it was right back to business last week with three games on their schedule with the playoffs just creeping around the corner. With three games on their schedule – two against non-playoff teams and one against a wild card team – the Maple Leafs were definitely looking to continue their momentum into these three games and continue how they have played for the past month and a half.
Gaudreau notches most even-strength points since Jagr in 1995-96

Johnny Gaudreau's spectacular season just won't stop. After recording two goals in a 5-2 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday, the 28-year-old has reached 85 even-strength points on the season. The last player to record more was Jaromir Jagr when he had 95 during the 1995-96 campaign. Only 17...
Blue Jackets' Jakub Voracek: Earns 50th assist

Voracek notched an assist, four shots on goal and a minus-4 rating in Sunday's 6-4 loss to the Ducks. Voracek reached the 50-assist mark for the first time since he had 65 helpers with the Flyers in 2017-18. He set up Cole Sillinger on the Blue Jackets' last goal Sunday. Voracek's at 55 points, 131 shots on net, 44 PIM and a minus-14 rating through 73 outings in a top-six role.
COLUMBUS, OH
Surging Blues slam Predators for 9th straight win

EditorsNote: adds mention of 7-goal period in graf 1. Brayden Schenn, Jordan Kyrou and Calle Rosen scored two goals apiece as the visiting St. Louis Blues netted seven goals in the second period Sunday to rout the Nashville Predators 8-3 Sunday for their ninth straight victory. Vladimir Tarasenko chipped in...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Blue Jackets' Gustav Nyquist: Assists in four straight games

Nyquist posted an assist, two shots on goal and a minus-4 rating in Sunday's 6-4 loss to the Ducks. During his four-game assist streak, Nyquist has distributed six helpers. The 32-year-old winger remains on track to reach the 50-point mark for just the third time his career. He has 17 goals, 31 helpers, 111 shots on net and a minus-12 rating in 76 appearances this season.
COLUMBUS, OH
Maple Leafs keep pace in Atlantic with OT victory against Senators

Mitchell Marner notched two goals to force the game into overtime, where Mark Giordano scored the game-winning goal to power the OT win. "It's big. Those are big goals," Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said. "They're the type of goals that get the team to really rally and celebrate. It's a deserving moment for [Giordano], who's just come in here and done an excellent job for us."
