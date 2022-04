Top Dawg Entertainment is entering its most intriguing period yet. Most notably, Kendrick Lamar is preparing to release his final album with the label and embark on his own journey with pgLang. Meanwhile, SZA continues to inch closer to the release of her yet to be titled sophomore album. Not to be forgotten, ScHoolboy Q just dropped a new single while Ab-Soul continues to tease new music and Isaiah Rashad prepares to perform at Coachella. In the midst of all that is going on at one of the industry’s top labels, Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith and Terrence “Top” Henderson Jr. are introducing the next generation of TDE stars. Reason, Doechii and Zacari are among the next crop of TDE talent, but an artist by the name of Ray Vaughn stole the show today.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO