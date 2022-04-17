ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

USI loses a nail-biter to Truman State

By Desherion McBroom
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R7E5n_0fBcmEfl00

EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – University of Southern Indiana baseball scores nine runs in the 6th inning but falls to Truman State 11-10.

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Brad Byrd InDepth: Honor Flight of Southern Indiana

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — It seems like it’s been so long, but this coming Saturday, the wheels are going up on the Honor Flight of Southern Indiana. It will give our veterans a one day whirlwind tour of the memorials and monuments that inspired them and that they inspired. Joined with me tonight were World […]
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Georgia man accused of leaving grandmother in freezer to die

ARMUCHEE, Ga. (AP) — Police say a northwest Georgia man killed his grandmother by stuffing her in a freezer while she was still alive. Floyd County Police discovered the body of Doris Cumming, 82, late Thursday in the Armuchee home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III. Tincher was charged with murder, […]
ARMUCHEE, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Evansville, IN
Evansville, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana College Sports
Evansville, IN
College Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
WTWO/WAWV

ISU Golf tied for 4th after 2nd Round of MVC Championship

KIRKWOOD, MO. (WTWO/WAWV) – Indiana State’s golf team is in 4th place after the 2nd round of the Missouri Valley Conference Championship. They shot 327 as a team and are +63 over par. Illinois State leads the field, Missouri State is in 2nd and Drake is in 3rd place Individually Lauren Green shot an 81 […]
KIRKWOOD, MO
WEHT/WTVW

Update: Second standoff ends with 2 suspects in custody

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Eyewitness News crews report that a standoff has ended with two suspects in custody. The two suspects were identified as Richard Thomas Jr. and Christina Zeller. Police say the standoff began when Vanderburgh County deputies responded to a domestic call at the Quality Inn and Suites on Elpers Road. Deputies and […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

ISP: Child’s body found in Washington County woods

WASHINGTON CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana State Police are looking for help to identify the remains of a boy found in eastern Washington County. Police say around 7:30 Saturday evening, an area resident found the body of a black male child near a roadway in a heavily wooded area. The resident told police they came […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Truman State#Usi#College Baseball
WEHT/WTVW

Man dies after hazardous materials incident in Washington, Ind.

DAVIESS CO., Ind. (WEHT) — One man has been pronounced dead after a “hazardous materials incident” left him and another with serious injuries earlier this month. Washington Indiana Police Detective Barry Hudson confirmed that on the morning of April 1 around 8:30, dispatch was contacted by an Eagle Railcar Services employee saying a man was […]
WEHT/WTVW

Indiana teen loses control, crashes Mustang during police pursuit

TIPPECANOE CO., Ind. (WEHT) — A Carmel teenager is facing several felony charges after leading police on a chase with a minor in the car. Indiana State Police say Stephan Flood, 18, sped off in a 2005 Mustang after being pulled over on Sagamore Parkway near Lafayette, Indiana. According to police, Flood tried to turn […]
LAFAYETTE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WEHT/WTVW

EPD’s standoff ends with suspect in ambulance

Update – Police say the man involved in the standoff and loaded into the ambulanced had a felony warrant for his arrest. Update – The standoff is over. One male was loaded up into an ambulance and police are leaving the scene. EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Police has been involved in a standoff in […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Restaurant aims to impact community with opening

Evansville, Ind. (WEHT) – There is a new sports-themed family restaurant on the corner of Burkhardt Road and the Lloyd Expressway. Bubba’s 33 held a soft opening and charitable event on April 15 and 16. The restaurant held the event to train 200 employees and all food is donated to local firefighters and law enforcement. […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Hugh Edward Sandefur Training Center hosts open house

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – According to a press release from the Sandefur Center, what was once a factory that employed individuals with disabilities, now offers training and a person-centered program to help individuals live independent lives and to place them in careers. The Sandefur Center says that the open house and tours will begin at […]
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Zippy Chippy, horse racing’s lovable loser, dies at 31

NEW YORK (WEHT) — Zippy Chippy was horse racing’s lovable loser for never winning in 100 races. The bay gelding was acquired by owner-trainer Felix Montserrate by trading a 1988 Ford truck for him. Zippy Chippy finished second eight times and was third 12 times. He had career earnings of nearly $31,000. Eventually, he was […]
ANIMALS
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy