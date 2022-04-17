ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Is McDonald’s open today on Easter 2022?

By Christopher Burch
NJ.com
NJ.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Easter 2022 will be celebrated this year on Sunday, April 17. McDonald’s is a favorite among fast food lovers, but will you be able to eat...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

McDonald's Newest Sandwich is For Adventurous Eaters

While some fast-food chains continue to fire shots in the chicken-sandwich wars, others simply prefer to sit out the fight and come up with elaborate new ways to keep their customers' attention. McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report is not known for the former strategy, preferring to lean on...
RESTAURANTS
Wichita Eagle

Burger King’s Got a New Meal (Watch Out, Wendy’s)

While no one is driving through their local fast food haunts expecting to spend a lot of money on a meal, one thing no chain really wants is for you to spend as little as possible. Yet most big brands offer some sort of value menu, such as Wendy's (WEN)...
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter Sunday#Food Drink#Mcdonald#Sur La Table#Chrisburch856
BGR.com

New popcorn recall: Check your pantry for this popular snack

Popcorn recalls might sound unusual, but they do happen, usually when the snack contains undeclared allergens that can trigger a potentially life-threatening condition. That’s the case with the Snak King popcorn recall from earlier this week. Some of the O Organics popcorn lots contain milk, which doesn’t appear on the packaging. People who suffer from milk allergies or are sensitive to milk should not consume the product, as it can potentially lead to significant adverse effects.
FOOD SAFETY
BGR.com

If you bought these cookies at Walmart, there’s a serious recall you should see

With Easter almost here, you’re probably stocking up on Easter candy for the holiday. That means buying all sorts of treats for your kids’ Easter egg hunt… or just for yourself. If you have already purchased the Ready to Build Chocolate Cookie Bunny Hutch Kit from Walmart, you should know Wilton issued a potentially serious recall. The product contains milk that the ingredients label fails to identify.
LIFESTYLE
Greyson F

Italian Fast Food Chain is Coming to Town

Fast food pasta is coming your way.Homescreenify/Unsplash. When it comes to fast food, Italian likely isn’t the first cuisine that comes to mind. It certainly doesn’t have a strong presence currently in metro Phoenix, as the fast-food culinary landscape is dominated by burgers and tacos throughout the Valley. That, however, is set to change, as a national fast-food Italian brand has its sights on Phoenix, with plans to not only open one location by this fall but an additional seven within the next two years.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
TheStreet

This New Pepsi Flavor Will Have You Drinking Soda for Breakfast

Long gone are the days of picking between a plain cola and its diet version — just since the start of 2022, cola with mocha, nitrogen-infused cola and cola that tastes like "starlight" have all been released by either Pepsi (PEP) - Get PepsiCo, Inc. Report or Coca-Cola (KO) - Get Coca-Cola Company Report in an effort to flex in front of competitors.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The Supermarket That Beat Aldi And Kroger In A Recent Survey

USA Today has published its annual list of the top 10 supermarket brands. After a group of experts narrowed the number of brands down to ten, readers had a 28-day period to vote for their favorite. Despite the coverage Mashed tends to give to Aldi, Kroger, and Trader Joe's, none of these made it to the number one spot. The most beloved brand for readers of USA Today is The Fresh Market — and for the second year in a row.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

Burger King is giving away thousands of free whoppers after ‘app glitch’

Burger King is giving away thousands of meat- and plant-based whopper burgers for free after its app suffered a “technical glitch” earlier this week.The chain is asking users to check their apps to see if they are one of the customers who have received a coupon for a free burger.“Burger King lovers are in for a tasty treat following a whopper of a technical glitch at Burger King HQ, as the fast-food chain has mistakenly issued thousands of free Whopper coupons to app users nationwide,” a statement from the fast food restaurant said.Those in possession of the coupon will have...
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

This Salad Dressing Is Being Recalled from Whole Foods

Whole Foods shoppers check your pantry. The supermarket is voluntarily recalling its Whole Foods Market 365 Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing. Due to undeclared soy and wheat allergens, the dressing is being taken off shelves. Ingesting the dressing could cause life-threatening allergic reactions for those with allergies or severe sensitivity to soy or wheat products.
LOUISIANA STATE
Mashed

Costco Shoppers Are Running To Grab This Sectional Sofa

Costco may be a one-stop shop for grocery items, including those best-selling $5 rotisserie chickens and the retailer's most popular item: toilet paper. But Costco is so much more than just bulk groceries. You can also buy tires, get an eye exam, shop for life insurance, and even book that Hawaiian vacation you've always been dreaming about.
SHOPPING
Mashed

Why Shopping At Aldi Might Get More Expensive Soon

With COVID cases on the decline in 2022 (according to WHO), we were all hoping that inflation would decline along with it. April Fools, because inflation is still alive and well for multiple reasons and hitting Americans particularly hard at the gas pump and grocery store. According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA)'s updated Economic Research service report in March, all food prices will rise by 4.5% to 5% this year and the cost of eating out will increase by 5.5% to 6.5% (via USA Today).
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
193K+
Followers
104K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy