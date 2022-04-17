ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Our neighbors: Higher education

Bryan College Station Eagle
 2 days ago

Nine Brazos Valley students have been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester at Baylor University in Waco. The students who earned a minimum semester grade point average of 3.7 with no grade lower than a C while enrolled in at least...

theeagle.com

VoiceOfDenton

Higher education veteran to lead TWU enrollment activities

March 23, 2022 — DENTON — Texas Woman’s University has selected a veteran administrator and higher education consultant to oversee strategies for managing the institution’s enrollment. Javier Flores, who has held key leadership positions at Angelo State University, Howard College and New Mexico State University, will...
DENTON, TX
blavity.com

Student Accepted Into 54 Colleges And Receives $1,379,000 In Scholarships

On Saturday, Toriona Latice,18, from Stuttgart, Arkansas, sprinkled Black girl joy on her Twitter timeline when she revealed she applied to 54 schools and was accepted into all of them with five full-ride scholarships and received over $1,379,000 in scholarship funds. BlavityU had the chance to speak with Latice about...
STUTTGART, AR
Denton Record-Chronicle

“The most hated conservative college student in the state”: How a UNT student embroiled her campus in a culture war

The University of North Texas has more than 42,000 students, but few are as infamous as senior Kelly Neidert. Since she arrived at the Denton campus in 2019, the 22-year-old marketing major has revived its Young Conservatives of Texas chapter — which had been dormant for years — and developed a reputation among students and administrators as the campus’ biggest provocateur.
DENTON, TX
KEYT

Georgia teenager accepted to almost 50 colleges

A Georgia high school senior has received acceptance letters from 49 colleges and over $1 million in scholarship offers. Makenzie Thompson, 18, didn’t originally plan to apply to over 50 universities. But after attending college fairs and receiving fee waivers, she ended up applying to 51 schools. So far, she has been accepted to 49 — and is still waiting to hear back from one more.
GEORGIA STATE
KSAT 12

Scholar Athlete: Marliz Valenzuela, Harlan High School

SAN ANTONIO – Meet Instant Replay’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week, Marliz Valenzuela of Harlan High School. Marliz is a four-year starter on the varsity soccer team. She also plays for the San Antonio Surf Soccer club and is a youth coach. Marliz has been named First-Team Academic All-District three years in a row and was named Academic All-State. She’s the secretary of the National Honor Society, the Student Council and is a member of the Spanish Honor Society, Random Acts of Kindness Club, Technical Theatre and is an AP Scholar. She also volunteers with Habitat for Humanity and the San Antonio Food Bank. She maintains a 102.12 GPA and is ranked ninth in her class. Marliz plans to attend college, major in Psychology and become a therapist.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

