Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the 40s with a chance for rain throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today. Seven more Mainers died and another 605 coronavirus cases were reported in the state on Wednesday, according to the Maine Center of Disease Control and Prevention. The statewide death toll now stands at 2,276. Check out our tracker for more information.

BANGOR, ME ・ 4 DAYS AGO