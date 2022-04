Growing up, it was always my not-so-subtle goal to be every teacher's favorite. Good manners and good grades were some of the tools I used to get there. In fifth grade I tried to be Mrs. Weaver's favorite student by sharing knowing glances with her when other students said something I thought deserved judgment. One time, she winked at me after one of those fleeting looks and I knew then that I was her favorite. We all want to be liked, but sometimes we want to be liked the most. If you go to a restaurant and want to be your server's favorite customer, you need to make some real effort for it to happen. Good manners will help, but grades won't matter since your server cares about SAT scores about as much as they care about the freshness of decaf coffee. Ann and Jerry were my favorite customers to serve for over seven years and I know exactly what they did to earn that spot. Be like Ann and Jerry.

