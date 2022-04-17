ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

U.S. Coast Guard searches for man who jumped from cruise ship

By Associated Press
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a man who jumped overboard from a cruise ship as it approached Florida. The Coast Guard and Carnival said the man...

www.fox13now.com

