1 person arrested in connection with South Carolina mall shooting that left 14 people injured, police say

By CNN Newsource
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice are asking witnesses for any information about a mass shooting at a South Carolina mall that left at least nine people with gunshot wounds and five others injured. One man has been arrested in connection with the shooting at the Columbiana Centre mall on Saturday that left 14 people hurt,...

SFGate

S. Carolina officer didn't see a gun before fatal shooting

A small town police officer in South Carolina charged in the fatal on-duty shooting of a man after a five-minute car chase repeatedly told investigators and her boss the man had something in his hand, but she did not know what it was, according to dashboard camera footage. The camera...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

12-year-old arrested for shooting and killing classmate at school

A 12-year-old child died after a shooting at Tanglewood Middle School in Greenville, South Carolina. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office confirmed to Greenville News that the child who was killed was Jamari Cortez Bonaparte Jackson. He was shot at least once in the school by another 12-year-old student who has been arrested. A coroner confirmed Friday that Jamari was killed by a gunshot wound to the chest.The student who allegedly shot Jamari left the school after the shooting and was found hiding under a deck at a nearby home, the sheriff's office said. The boy is expected to be...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

South Carolina man sentenced to execution by electric chair or firing squad for 2001 murder

A South Carolina man has been scheduled to die by electric chair or firing squad almost 23 years after he was convicted of murdering a convenience store clerk during a robbery. Richard Bernard Moore, 57, received notice from the state Supreme Court that his execution will occur on Friday, 29 April. Further appeals could delay that date. South Carolina state law requires Moore to decide between the electric chair or firing squad two weeks before he is scheduled to die. The Post and Courier reports that the notice came a day after a filing by Moore’s attorney to overturn...
PUBLIC SAFETY
PennLive.com

Oregon State Police trooper kills himself while on duty, shocking small town

An Oregon trooper with 17 years on the state police force was found dead in his patrol car Tuesday after authorities say he killed himself while on duty. The suicide of Sgt. Marcus J. McDowell, who was discovered in the driveway of his home in Joseph with a single gunshot wound to the head, has left the entire agency “grief stricken,” state police said in an announcement Thursday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police: Three dead in shooting at Georgia gun range

Authorities say three people are dead after a robbery at a gun range in Georgia.The Grantville Police Department said via Facebook that the robbery occurred Friday evening. When officers arrived at the scene around 8 p.m., they discovered the owner of Lock Stock & Barrel Shooting had been killed, along with his wife and grandson.Some 40 weapons and a video camera were taken. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was also called in due to the amount of weapons taken. The shooting range is in rural Coweta County, about 50 miles (about 80 kilometers) southeast of Atlanta.Police are looking for witnesses and have not announced any arrests. Read More Ukraine news live: 39 killed in Kramatorsk station attackWhy has Russia invaded Ukraine? The conflict simply explained
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

More videos released in fatal South Carolina police shooting

A sheriff's department in South Carolina released more body camera footage Wednesday of the fatal shooting of a man who lunged at officers with a piece of wood after the man's family called for their release and an independent investigation.The new video from the Richland County Sheriff's Department showed an extra minute before the Saturday shooting in which Irvin D. Moorer Charley's mother askes an officer to “get that (expletive) out of my house" and the deputy notes cuts on her arm.Connie Craig's tone changed immediately when her son suddenly comes out of the house with a piece...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Michelle Watson
Centre Daily

Soldier accused of raping LSU student in her dorm room, campus police say

A soldier accused of raping a Louisiana State University student in her dorm room after a night of partying has been arrested, multiple news outlets report, citing campus police. Officers arrested Desmond Saine, 22, on Thursday, March 24, at a U.S. Army Training Center in Vernon Parish, according to The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Three-year-old girl who died after being swept over North Carolina waterfall is pictured as family say ‘angels caught her’

The three-year-old girl who died after falling into the water at Whitewater Falls in Jackson County in North Carolina has been pictured for the first time following the tragedy.Writing in a GoFundMe campaign for their daughter, Nevaeh Jade Newswanger, parents Kieth and Sherii Newsanger said they “desperately” tried to save their child on Sunday. “Nevaeh was playing in the sand nearby and slipped and fell in the water,” the parents said in the post, which included a photo of the Denver, Pennsylvania, family together. “We desperately tried to rescue her but the current was so strong and it swept...
ACCIDENTS
Fox News

Arizona mall shooting leaves several injured; ‘they all seem to be very young,’ police say

At least five people, including a small child, were injured Wednesday during a shooting at a Phoenix-area shopping mall and businesses were to lock down, authorities said. The Glendale Police Department tweeted around 3 p.m. local time that a shooting had occurred at the Tanger Outlets shopping center near the Westgate Entertainment District. The shooting stemmed from a physical dispute between two groups of people in the center of the outlet mall, Glendale Police Officer Tiffany Ngalula told reporters.
GLENDALE, AZ
WSB Radio

South Carolina inmate chooses death by firing squad instead of electric chair

A man who had been sentenced to death has chosen to die by firing squad instead of the electric chair when his sentence is carried out later this month. Richard Bernard Moore, 57, will be the first prisoner to be able to decide how he would be executed after a law went into effect last year that made the electric chair the default method but gave prisoners the option to select a firing squad, manned by three prison workers armed with rifles, The Associated Press reported.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Black Enterprise

South Carolina Brings Back Death By Firing Squad

As many push for the American government to do away with the death penalty completely, the state of South Carolina has upped the ante on the controversial practice, bringing back death by firing squad. On Friday, the state Department of Corrections said revisions to the death chamber where the executions...
COLUMBIA, SC
The Independent

Police seek two suspects in mall shooting which injured 14 after one alleged gunman identified

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting at a mall in South Carolina on Saturday which left 14 people injured.Gunfire erupted on Saturday afternoon at the Columbiana Centre in Columbia. Of the 14 injured, nine were shot, while five were hurt in the panic and chaos as shoppers tried to flee the scene.Columbia Police chief William Holbrook said authorities believe the shooting was “not a random act of violence” but rather triggered by “some kind of conflict” among a group of armed individuals who knew each other.The suspect, identified as 22-year-old Jewayne M. Price, is being...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Law & Crime

Juilliard-Trained Pianist Ordered Held Without Bond in ‘Very Violent’ Murder of S.C. Veterinary Hospital Worker Despite Claims of Innocence

A 29-year-old man originally from California with a prestigious background as a concert pianist has been denied bond ahead of trial in the alleged Oct. 13, 2021 stabbing murder of 41-year-old Christina Larain Parcell, a veterinary hospital worker in South Carolina prosecutors say was in a child custody battle with a friend of the defendant before her death.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
The Independent

Easter weekend of gun violence in America as three mass shootings leave 31 injured

America’s Easter weekend was marred by three separate mass shootings and many smaller instances of gun violence as communities across the country grapple with spikes in the murder rate.In South Carolina, at least nine people were injured in a shooting at a rural bar and grill early on Sunday morning, according to police, with 14 more hurt the previous day when gunfire broke out at a shopping mall in the state capital, Columbia.In Pittsburgh, two children were shot dead and eight people injured at an Airbnb in the early hours of Sunday morning, where authorities said hundreds of under-age...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KFVS12

Texas woman arrested in connection with 2020 double homicide

The city of Cape Girardeau will offer sign-on bonuses as a hiring incentive for the police, fire and public works departments. Mississippi Co. sheriff defends deputy charged with misconduct. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Mississippi County Sheriff Britton Ferrell stands by his Captain, Barry Morgan, who faces charges of battery...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
PennLive.com

Suspect in South Carolina mall shooting released on $25,000 bond

Saturday’s South Carolina mall shooting made national headlines and with good reason. Fourteen people were injured, including nine who reportedly suffered gunshot wounds. So, considering that, it might surprise some to learn that the suspect has already been released. The Columbia Police Department said on Twitter that Jewayne Price,...
COLUMBIA, SC

