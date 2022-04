The Alabama Crimson Tide softball team completed a series sweep of the Mississippi State Bulldogs in Rhoads Stadium on Saturday with a 4-0 victory. Montana Fouts got the start in the circle and earned her 40th career game with 10 or more strikeouts and pitched her 13th complete game of the season. The Tide is now 36-6 on the season and 13-5 in Southeastern Conference play.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO