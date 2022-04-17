Talley completes play in the Lotte Championship

Even the best putters go through stretches where the hole looks small. Jordan Spieth admitted to feeling that way on Saturday. But winners know how to win, and on Sunday along the marshy shore of Calibogue Sound Spieth proved that he still knows how to find a way to close and collect the trophy, Tartan jacket and the seven-figure check that came with it (and pushed his career earnings over $50 million).
John Daly II has played exactly one tournament for the University of Arkansas and posted just a single round under par during that event, but that didn’t stop the freshman from signing a name, image, likeness deal with Hooters, an agreement that was announced on Tuesday. The son of...
Hyo Joo Kim made the finish to her fifth career LPGA win more stressful than it needed to be Saturday at the Lotte Championship presented by Hoakalei. A bogey at the 17th shrunk her three-shot lead at the start of the round to one over Hinako Shibuno. But Kim recovered immediately, taking advantage of the par-5 18th with a birdie. She finished at one-under 71 for the round and 11-under 277 for the tournament, two shots ahead of Shibuno.
International Team captain Trevor Immelman announced Tuesday that Mike Weir, K.J. Choi, Geoff Ogilvy, and Camilo Villegas will be his assistants at the Presidents Cup in September. It's the third time that Weir, Choi, and Ogilvy will be captain's assistants at the event, but the first time for Villegas. Weir...
Jordan Spieth is back in the winner's circle on the PGA Tour following playoff victory over Patrick Cantlay at the RBC Heritage - and his wife Annie was understandably very excited about it all. Perhaps a little too excited, at least judging by the comments in the PGA Tour Instagram...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – Jordan Spieth probably hit one of the best shots of the 2022 RBC Heritage Classic right when it was needed most, a chip from the greenside bunker on 18 landing seven inches away from the cup during a playoff against Patrick Cantlay, resulting in a par and a title. […]
Aaliyah Gayles, one of the top girls high school basketball recruits in the country, was hospitalized after she was shot multiple times at a party in Las Vegas on Saturday night. According to Sam Gordon of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Gayles was one of four people who were shot after...
On Sunday, Jordan Spieth defeated Patrick Cantlay in a playoff to win the RBC Heritage. It’s his 13th PGA Tour title of his career and second straight victory on Easter Sunday. What made this victory for Spieth so special was that it’s his first as a father. Once he...
Scottie Pippen is a Chicago Bulls legend with six NBA titles to his name. His son, Scotty Pippen Jr., will have some big shoes to fill but he’s ready to start trying. The Vanderbilt guard announced Monday that he will sign with an agent and declare for the 2022 NBA Draft.
Posting its best finish at a conference championship since the 2000-01 season, the Arkansas State women’s golf team placed third at the 2022 Sun Belt Conference Women’s Golf Championship that concluded Tuesday on the Arthur Hills Course at LPGA International. A-State totaled 900 (+36) for the tournament to...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. -- Thinking he might have a chance for a playoff, Jordan Spieth rolled in a 10-foot birdie on the 18th hole in regulation. He made an even bigger shot at Harbour Town's signature hole in a playoff to win the RBC Heritage. Spieth's 56-foot shot from...
Jordan Spieth produced a final-round 66 and then edged Patrick Cantlay in a playoff to claim victory at the 2022 RBC Heritage. The 28-year-old Texan finished his final day at the iconic Harbour Town Golf Links with two bogeys, two eagles, and three birdies, including a final-hole gain to join Cantlay at 13-under par.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — It will be an exciting battle for the Tartan jacket and the 54th RBC Heritage Classic championship. After three rounds of play at the Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island, it's anyone's tournament to win. Harold Varner III carded an 8-under par...
Week 16 of the PGA Tour schedule sees the elite players heading to TPC Louisiana to play the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. It is the tour's only full-field team event although that will change in the next few years with more calls from the players for a bit more variety at the elite level.
South Korea’s Hyo Joo Kim claimed her fifth career LPGA victory on Saturday at the Lotte Championship, closing with a one-under 71 to beat Hinako Shibuno by two shots. Kim, 26, started the day with a three-shot lead but saw it fall to one after a bogey on the 17th hole at Hoakalei Country Club in Ewa Beach, Hawaii. On the par-5 18th, Kim pitched her third shot from 40 yards off the green to within two feet for a comfortable birdie to reach 11-under 277 for the tournament.
PGA Tour pro Ryan Palmer has a knack for teaming up with the hottest players on the planet when the Zurich Classic rolls around. He's done it again, and Justin Thomas wants to know the average world ranking of his partners. Cast your mind back to 2018 and you might...
Making his debut as captain of the International team for the upcoming Presidents Cup, Trevor Immelman can call on plenty of experience from his coaching staff. Immelman, a South African who played in the Presidents Cup twice and was an assistant to Ernie Els in 2019, named his four vice captains Wednesday: Canadian Mike Weir, South Korean K.J. Choi, Australian Geoff Ogilvy and Colombian Camilo Villegas.
TULSA, Oklahoma - The 2022 PGA Championship is getting closer. Monday is the final day of play before the course shuts down to prepare for the pros in May. John Holcomb joined us live in Broken Arrow with more.
The Bally Sports insider talks about the Bulls' appearance in the playoffs, what they need to do to return to an elite level, and the 2022 NBA Playoffs in general on WGN NEws Now Sports Talk on Tuesday.
Comments / 0