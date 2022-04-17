ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astros' Justin Verlander: Shuts down Mariners

Verlander (1-1) picked up the win during Saturday's 4-0 shutout of Seattle, allowing three hits with eight...

Astros’ Justin Verlander breaks into Greg Maddux territory with ridiculous feat

Justin Verlander was on top of his game during the Houston Astros’ 4-0 win over the Seattle Mariners on Saturday. Verlander turned back the clock with a vintage performance on the day, pitching in 8.0 innings while logging eight strikeouts and allowing zero earned runs. From the 17 swings and misses notched to the four-seam fastball that hit in the mid-90s, Mariners hitters did not have much of a chance against the two-time AL Cy Young Award winner.
Gerrit Cole rescued meaningful baseball for Yankees teammate

Gerrit Cole had to come to the rescue for New York Yankees teammate Nestor Cortes on Sunday after a mistake by catcher Kyle Higashioka. Cortes started for the Yankees on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, and pitched a rare immaculate inning by striking out the side on nine pitches in the fourth inning. Obviously, it would be worth saving the baseball to commemorate the feat, but Higashioka tossed the ball into the crowd as he was coming off the field.
Yankees' Jose Trevino sitting Sunday

The New York Yankees did not list Jose Trevino in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Trevino will take Sunday off while Kyle Higashioka catches and bats seventh. Our models project Trevino to make 268 more plate appearances this season, with 5 homers, 23 runs, 25 RBI,...
Yankees' Nestor Cortes throws immaculate inning vs. Orioles

New York Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes threw an immaculate inning Sunday, striking out three Baltimore Orioles in the fourth inning with just nine pitches. Cortes, 27, first struck out Anthony Santander with a called strike followed by a foul ball and a foul tip caught by Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka. Then, Cortes struck out Ryan McKenna and Robinson Chirinos with six more strikes, three swinging and three called.
Astros' Ryan Pressly: Hoping injury caused velo dip

Pressly believes that his dip in velocity may have been caused by the knee injury that landed him on the injured list April 16, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Pressly was averaging just 92.8 mph on his fastball prior to being placed on the injured list, nearly three ticks off his pace from the 2021 season. He was still largely effective with the decreased velocity, as he successfully converted three of his four save chances. However, with Hector Neris and Rafael Montero pitching well in high-leverage roles out of the Astros' bullpen, Pressly will need to remain effective to maintain his status as the team's closer.
Astros' Jose Altuve: Exits with injury

Altuve was removed from Monday's game against the Angels due to an undisclosed injury, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Altuve suffered the injury while running down the line to beat out an infield hit, and according to McTaggart, he appeared to step on first base awkwardly. The location and severity of the injury are unknown at this point.
Astros' Jeremy Pena: Receives first day off

Pena is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Pena is slashing .345/.375/.621 while starting the first eight games of the season and will take a seat for Sunday's series finale. Aledmys Diaz will take over at shortstop for Houston.
Astros' Lance McCullers: Shifts to 60-day injured list

McCullers (forearm) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Monday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. McCullers is still working his way back from the forearm injury he suffered during the postseason. He started throwing last week but remains without a clear timeline, though his move to the 60-day injured list at least clarifies that he won't return before early June. The transaction clears a spot for Yordan Alvarez to return from the COVID-19 injured list.
Red Sox's Matt Strahm: Earns relief win

Strahm (1-0) allowed a run on a hit and no walks while striking out one in 1.1 innings to earn the win in Sunday's matchup against Minnesota. Strahm entered Sunday's game in the top of the sixth inning and picked up his first win since 2018 by tossing 1.1 scoreless frames. The southpaw earned a hold in last weekend's win over the Yankees and hasn't allowed a run in 4.2 innings this year, but he has plenty of competition for high-leverage work in Boston's bullpen.
Robinson Chirinos sitting on Monday for Baltimore

Baltimore Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos is not in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Chrinos is being replaced behind the plate by Anthony Bemboom versus Athletics starter Frankie Montas. In 23 plate appearances this season, Chirinos has a .167 batting average with a .514 OPS...
Jose Altuve leaves Astros game with left hamstring strain in 8th inning

HOUSTON — Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve left Monday's game against the Los Angeles Angels in the eighth inning with a leg injury. Altuve legged out an infield single with one out in the eighth and then fell to the ground past first base. He sat on the ground and threw his batting helmet into the ground as he winced in pain.
Matt Brash, Mariners' defense take care of Astros

Matt Brash was effectively wild over 5 1/3 innings to earn his first major league victory as the Seattle Mariners defeated the visiting Houston Astros 7-2 Sunday afternoon. Ty France hit a three-run home run for the Mariners as they won the rubber match in the three-game series. Brash (1-1),...
