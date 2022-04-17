Yankees' JP Sears: Optioned to Triple-A

Even the most high-profile, well-known athletes share one common trait with the rest of us: they're human beings, too. To err is human. Making mistakes is just part of the game for all of us, and just because you're on the field every day during the summer, doesn't mean you're immune to making mistakes. When your mistake goes over the line, however, you've broken the law, and a handful of former New York Yankees' players have found themselves in hot water over the years.
Longtime Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez is stepping away from the booth after being diagnosed with cancer. Martinez announced his health update through a statement on Twitter for Sportsnet, the Blue Jays’ flagship station. “I’ve been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans,...
One of the Yankees‘ biggest shortcomings over the past few years has been player development. Having just traded away catcher Gary Sanchez, the team doesn’t have too many homegrown talents on the roster, but one young pitcher is starting to make a legitimate impact. On Saturday night, with...
The New York Yankees fell 5–0 to the Baltimore Orioles in the final game of a three-game series on Sunday afternoon. However, before the game began, field manager Aaron Boone made a roster change, sending young relief pitcher JP Sears down to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, elevating outfielder Tim Locastro to get to start in left.
Is there a world where the New York Yankees lose star slugger Aaron Judge to the New York Mets just one train ride away?. General manager Brian Cashman and Judge’s representatives failed to come to a conclusion on a contract extension, but that doesn’t mean negotiations have completely failed.
LINE: Yankees -225, Orioles +383; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees play on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1. Baltimore went 52-110 overall and 27-54 at home last season. The Orioles pitching staff had a collective 5.84 ERA last season while averaging 7.9 strikeouts and 3.6 walks per nine innings.
Looking at the Red Sox opposition – The Baltimore Orioles. Suppose the 2022 baseball season gets ugly for the Boston Red Sox, and I’m talking zombie apocalypse ugly. In that case, there is still A guarantee that the Red Sox will not finish last in the American League East. And that applies to the Yankees, Jays, and the Rays, as last place is the domain of the Baltimore Orioles.
Gerrit Cole had to come to the rescue for New York Yankees teammate Nestor Cortes on Sunday after a mistake by catcher Kyle Higashioka. Cortes started for the Yankees on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, and pitched a rare immaculate inning by striking out the side on nine pitches in the fourth inning. Obviously, it would be worth saving the baseball to commemorate the feat, but Higashioka tossed the ball into the crowd as he was coming off the field.
After splitting the first two games of the series, the 2-6 Baltimore Orioles host the 5-4 New York Yankees in rubber match today at 1:05 PM EST. Nestor Cortes Jr. gets the nod for the Yankees. Cortes, he of the magnificent mustache and incredible strikeout rate, dominated the Blue Jays in 4.1 scoreless innings in his first start of the season.
Rutgers — the hottest college baseball team in the country — has won 15 games in a row, is 30-6 overall and sits atop the Big Ten at 11-1. This past weekend, it swept three games from Indiana at Bainton Field in Piscataway, which led former Rutgers star Todd Frazier to preach to New Jersey’s top ballplayers:
The New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles continue their three-game weekend series on Saturday night at Oriole Park. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. YES will televise the game. The Yankees’ lineup has outfielder Aaron Hicks leading off for the first time this season. The switch-hitter batted .300 in...
New York Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes threw an immaculate inning Sunday, striking out three Baltimore Orioles in the fourth inning with just nine pitches. Cortes, 27, first struck out Anthony Santander with a called strike followed by a foul ball and a foul tip caught by Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka. Then, Cortes struck out Ryan McKenna and Robinson Chirinos with six more strikes, three swinging and three called.
The New York Yankees did not list Jose Trevino in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Trevino will take Sunday off while Kyle Higashioka catches and bats seventh. Our models project Trevino to make 268 more plate appearances this season, with 5 homers, 23 runs, 25 RBI,...
While the New York Yankees were losing embarrassingly against the Baltimore Orioles, No. 1 shortstop prospect Anthony Volpe was hitting dingers for the Somerset Patriots in Double-A ball. So far this season, Volpe has five hits and one homer over 32 at-bats, hitting just .156. However, he smashed a Grand...
One of the Boston Red Sox’s American League East opponents were dealt a massive blow to start their season. Baltimore Orioles No. 1 starter John Means left the game against the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday with an elbow injury. Means’ outlook appears to be bleak according to Orioles manager...
BALTIMORE (AP) — Nestor Cortes of the New York Yankees pitched an immaculate inning against Baltimore, striking out the side on nine pitches in the fourth Sunday. Cortes retired Anthony Santander on a called strike, a foul ball and a foul tip. Then he got Ryan McKenna on a swinging strike and two called strikes. Robinson Chirinos went down on a swinging strike, a called strike and another swinging strike.
— The Yankees had lefty Lucas Luetge warmed up in their bullpen in the eighth inning of a scoreless game Sunday at Oriole Park. Righty Jonathan Loaisiga worked himself into quite a jam that turned into bases loaded with two down after Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos worked a 10-pitch walk.
Some things in baseball seem like they would happen more than they do. For instance, a player hitting four home runs in a game has happened only 17 times in Major League Baseball history. On Sunday, a New York Yankees pitcher accomplished one of those rare baseball feats. If your...
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The season is underway with high expectations in the Bronx and Queens and new faces in both uniforms. The Yankees returned to Yankee Stadium, taking two of three games from the Red Sox and winning the first two games of the series with some good pitching and timely home run […]
Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees failed to agree on an extension prior to Opening Day but Judge replacing the Yankees with the New York Mets will not happen, a source told The Post. Judge, who is considered as one of the best - if not the best outfielder - in the MLB, set Opening Day as the deadline for him and the Yankees to agree on a new extension.
