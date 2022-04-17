ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Yankees' JP Sears: Optioned to Triple-A

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Sears was optioned to Triple-A Wilkes-Barre on Saturday. Sears earned a spot in the...

www.cbssports.com

Q 105.7

Ten New York Yankees’ Players Who Were Arrested, and Why

Even the most high-profile, well-known athletes share one common trait with the rest of us: they're human beings, too. To err is human. Making mistakes is just part of the game for all of us, and just because you're on the field every day during the summer, doesn't mean you're immune to making mistakes. When your mistake goes over the line, however, you've broken the law, and a handful of former New York Yankees' players have found themselves in hot water over the years.
MLB
The Spun

MLB Broadcaster Stepping Away Following Cancer Diagnosis

Longtime Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez is stepping away from the booth after being diagnosed with cancer. Martinez announced his health update through a statement on Twitter for Sportsnet, the Blue Jays’ flagship station. “I’ve been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans,...
MLB
Yardbarker

Yankees have their next stud relief pitcher already on the roster

One of the Yankees‘ biggest shortcomings over the past few years has been player development. Having just traded away catcher Gary Sanchez, the team doesn’t have too many homegrown talents on the roster, but one young pitcher is starting to make a legitimate impact. On Saturday night, with...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees made strange relief pitcher demotion right before loss to Baltimore

The New York Yankees fell 5–0 to the Baltimore Orioles in the final game of a three-game series on Sunday afternoon. However, before the game began, field manager Aaron Boone made a roster change, sending young relief pitcher JP Sears down to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, elevating outfielder Tim Locastro to get to start in left.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
Yardbarker

Could Mets’ Steve Cohen pry Aaron Judge from the Bronx?

Is there a world where the New York Yankees lose star slugger Aaron Judge to the New York Mets just one train ride away?. General manager Brian Cashman and Judge’s representatives failed to come to a conclusion on a contract extension, but that doesn’t mean negotiations have completely failed.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Orioles and Yankees play in series rubber match

LINE: Yankees -225, Orioles +383; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees play on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1. Baltimore went 52-110 overall and 27-54 at home last season. The Orioles pitching staff had a collective 5.84 ERA last season while averaging 7.9 strikeouts and 3.6 walks per nine innings.
BALTIMORE, MD
FanSided

Red Sox: Evaluating Boston’s AL East opponents – The Baltimore Orioles

Looking at the Red Sox opposition – The Baltimore Orioles. Suppose the 2022 baseball season gets ugly for the Boston Red Sox, and I’m talking zombie apocalypse ugly. In that case, there is still A guarantee that the Red Sox will not finish last in the American League East. And that applies to the Yankees, Jays, and the Rays, as last place is the domain of the Baltimore Orioles.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Gerrit Cole rescued meaningful baseball for Yankees teammate

Gerrit Cole had to come to the rescue for New York Yankees teammate Nestor Cortes on Sunday after a mistake by catcher Kyle Higashioka. Cortes started for the Yankees on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, and pitched a rare immaculate inning by striking out the side on nine pitches in the fourth inning. Obviously, it would be worth saving the baseball to commemorate the feat, but Higashioka tossed the ball into the crowd as he was coming off the field.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees' Nestor Cortes throws immaculate inning vs. Orioles

New York Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes threw an immaculate inning Sunday, striking out three Baltimore Orioles in the fourth inning with just nine pitches. Cortes, 27, first struck out Anthony Santander with a called strike followed by a foul ball and a foul tip caught by Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka. Then, Cortes struck out Ryan McKenna and Robinson Chirinos with six more strikes, three swinging and three called.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Yankees' Jose Trevino sitting Sunday

The New York Yankees did not list Jose Trevino in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Trevino will take Sunday off while Kyle Higashioka catches and bats seventh. Our models project Trevino to make 268 more plate appearances this season, with 5 homers, 23 runs, 25 RBI,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

Yankees’ Cortes strikes out side on 9 pitches in 4th

BALTIMORE (AP) — Nestor Cortes of the New York Yankees pitched an immaculate inning against Baltimore, striking out the side on nine pitches in the fourth Sunday. Cortes retired Anthony Santander on a called strike, a foul ball and a foul tip. Then he got Ryan McKenna on a swinging strike and two called strikes. Robinson Chirinos went down on a swinging strike, a called strike and another swinging strike.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Financial World

Could Aaron Judge replace New York Yankees with New York Mets?

Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees failed to agree on an extension prior to Opening Day but Judge replacing the Yankees with the New York Mets will not happen, a source told The Post. Judge, who is considered as one of the best - if not the best outfielder - in the MLB, set Opening Day as the deadline for him and the Yankees to agree on a new extension.
MLB

