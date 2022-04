The Golden State Warriors have taken control of their best-of-seven series against the Denver Nuggets after successfully running Nikola Jokic and company out of the building in the first two matchups in San Francisco. Golden State's backcourt exploded on Monday night as Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole combined for 84 points in their 126-106 win. With those three cooking the way that they were, the Nuggets never really stood a chance as Denver's MVP candidate was ultimately ejected from the game during the fourth quarter after expressing his frustrations to a referee.

DENVER, CO ・ 5 HOURS AGO