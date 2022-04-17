Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Four-point explosion in win

There is only four games left in the Buffalo Sabres 2021-2022 regular season. That means just four more games before the Sabres take the ice for training camp in September. While the postseason won’t happen, Sabres fans are happy they finally have a team to cherish again. This is easily the most likable team of the drought, or at least since the likes of Ryan Miller, Thomas Vanek and Jason Pominville were still on the roster.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO