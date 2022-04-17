Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Four-point explosion in win

The Flyers jumped out to an early lead on the Sabres on Saturday night only to let it slip away and drop another game. The two teams meet for the final time this season, as they close out the home-and-home in Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon. Game time is 5 p.m.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - Tage Thompson’s go-ahead goal capped a four-goal, second-period outburst and the Buffalo Sabres rallied to a 4-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers in a meeting of non-playoff contenders Saturday night. Rasmus Dahlin had a goal and assist and Kyle Okposo and Vinnie Hinostroza also scored...
The Philadelphia Flyers lost to the Buffalo Sabres, 5-3, at the Wells Fargo Center on Sunday evening. The Sabres swept the three-game season series between the teams. In the first period, an early goal by Kevin Hayes (9th) was answered 7:20 later by a Victor Olofsson tally (power play, 19th). Late in the opening period, an Anders Bjork goal (5th) on a Flyers turnover and ill-timed attempted line change sent the Sabres to the locker room with a 2-1 lead.
The Boston Bruins have officially punched their ticket to the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Following a 2-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins at TD Garden on Saturday, the Bruins are postseason bound for the sixth straight season under coach Bruce Cassidy and 13th time in the last 15 seasons overall. Trent Frederic and Erik Haula scored for the B's while Jeremy Swayman turned aside 23 of 24 shots he faced from Sidney Crosby and the mighty Pens.
Ovechkin scored a power-play goal in Monday's 3-2 win over Colorado. Ovechkin buried a rebound on a second-period powerplay for his 48th goal of the season. It was his second goal in as many games, and his seventh in his last eight contests. A record-tying ninth 50-goal season seems well within reach for the 36-year-old Ovechkin.
The Buffalo Sabres look to get back in the win column Saturday night as they host the Philadelphia Flyers at KeyBank Center. Tonight’s game is the first game of a home and home between the two teams this weekend.
In the latter half of a home-and-home set, interim head coach Mike Yeo's Philadelphia Flyers (23-41-11) will host Don Granato's Buffalo Sabres (28-38-11) on Easter Sunday at the Wells Fargo Center. Game time is 5:00 p.m. EDT (NBCSP, 97.5 The Fanatic). This is the third and final meeting of the...
Leon Draisaitl recorded his second hat trick of 2021-22 on Thursday (April 14), scoring three times to lead his Edmonton Oilers to a crucial 4-0 victory over the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena. The German forward now has 54 goals this season, in what is shaping up to be an all-time great individual scoring campaign that transcends eras.
Stamkos scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 7-4 win over Winnipeg. Stammer's goal was a sweet backhander from the slot off a pass from Ondrej Palat. It came at the 3:00 mark of the third. In the last 13 games, Stamkos has 18 points (six goals, 12 assists). Let him ride.
The Flyers' sinking below the Sabres was punctuated Sunday night by a 5-3 loss at the Wells Fargo Center. Kevin Hayes, Noah Cates and Zack MacEwen scored goals for the Flyers, who were swept in their home-and-home back-to-back set against Buffalo. Mike Yeo's club lost to the Sabres, 4-3, Saturday night at KeyBank Center.
Johnny Gaudreau's spectacular season just won't stop. After recording two goals in a 5-2 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday, the 28-year-old has reached 85 even-strength points on the season. The last player to record more was Jaromir Jagr when he had 95 during the 1995-96 campaign. Only 17...
There is only four games left in the Buffalo Sabres 2021-2022 regular season. That means just four more games before the Sabres take the ice for training camp in September. While the postseason won’t happen, Sabres fans are happy they finally have a team to cherish again. This is easily the most likable team of the drought, or at least since the likes of Ryan Miller, Thomas Vanek and Jason Pominville were still on the roster.
Kyle Okposo limped to the podium with a smile on his face. He greeted the media following the Buffalo Sabres' 4-3 comeback win over the Philadelphia Flyers at KeyBank Center on Saturday, but earlier in the game, he was stewing. The Sabres got off to a slow start and found themselves down 2-0 in the first 3:55 of the contest.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — After a comeback win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night, the Buffalo Sabres took another one from the Flyers on Sunday, this one a 5-3 win on the road for their 2nd straight win and 3rd win in their last four games. Just like...
If you want to know why the Buffalo Sabres swept the season series from the Philadelphia Flyers for the first time in 20 years, just look at the special teams. Paul Hamilton shares his postgame thoughts from Sunday’s 5-3 win:
TV: Bally Sports Arizona Extra | Radio: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM. The Coyotes return home and will take on the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday night (April 18) for its first game of a four-game homestand that spans seven days. It's the second of two meetings Arizona has with Carolina this season, and the first time they'll play each other since back on Oct. 31 (2-1 L). Puck drop with the Canes is set for 7 p.m.
After downing the Philadelphia Flyers, 4-3, in Buffalo on Saturday night, the Sabres took care of business again on Sunday with a 5-3 win at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Kyle Powell has a complete game recap:
Comments / 0