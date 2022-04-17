ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Warriors' Jordan Poole: Stays hot in first playoff game

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Poole notched 30 points (9-13 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 7-8 FT), one rebound and three assists in 30 minutes during Saturday's 123-107 victory over the Nuggets. Poole remained in the starting...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Financial World

Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry comments on Jordan Poole's big night

Golden State Warriors star guard Stephen Curry says it is fun to see Jordan Poole stepping up in the playoffs and becoming a big part of what they are trying to accomplish in the playoffs. Poole, a late first round pick of the 2019 NBA draft, played lights out on Saturday night as he scored a game-high 30 points to lead the Warriors to a 123-107 victory over the Dnever Nuggets.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Basketball
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
San Francisco, CA
Basketball
CBS Sports

How much do USFL players make? Breaking down the league's salary structure for 2022

One question was undoubtedly asked during the USFL's opening weekend: how much are these guys making, and how does it compare to the NFL?. Unlike the NFL, each USFL player is compensated the same amount. According to USFL News, each player on an active roster is paid $4,500 per game, which ends up being $45,000 for the season if a player remains on the active roster for the entire 10-game regular season. Players on the practice squad earn $1,500 per week, a $15,000 payout if a player remains on the practice squad for the entire regular season. Players were also given $600 per week during their team's four-week training camp.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Jordan Poole
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warriors#Nuggets#Fg
NBC Sports

Poole and Steph's first career playoff wins were eerily similar

Jordan Poole has understandably drawn some comparisons to Steph Curry during his Year 3 ascent from G Leaguer to cold-blooded assassin for the Warriors. While there can only be one Curry, Poole has acquitted himself well when asked to play alongside the two-time MVP and when tasked with filling the Curry role when Steph is on the bench. The Poole-Curry comparisons got another jolt Saturday during the Warriors' Game 1 win over the Denver Nuggets when Poole poured in 30 points in his playoff debut.
NBA
NBC Sports

Bjelica: Poole 'one of the best young players' in NBA

Jordan Poole’s outstanding performance in his first playoff game may have come as a surprise to some, but his teammates expected nothing less from the young guard. After JP dropped 30 in the Warriors' 123-107 win over the Denver Nuggets in Game 1, Nemanja Bjelica had nothing but great things to say about him.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James' Playoff Resume Is Incredible: The King Played In The 10 NBA Finals, Winning 4 NBA Championships

The 2022 playoffs are underway and a familiar face is missing. Since LeBron James made his appearance in the NBA back in 2003, he has missed the playoffs just four times in his career. That also includes just two times since 2005. While many call this season with the Lakers a failure, it should not take away what James has done in his career come playoff time.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy