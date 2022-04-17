ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astros' Martin Maldonado: Home run for first hit

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Maldonado went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in a 4-0 victory...

www.cbssports.com

numberfire.com

Stephen Vogt catching for Oakland Sunday

The Oakland Athletics listed Stephen Vogt as their starting catcher for Sunday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Vogt will bat seventh and handle catching duties Sunday, while Sean Murphy switches to DH and Jed Lowrie hits the bench. Vogt has a $2,100 salary on FanDuel and has yet to...
OAKLAND, CA
ESPN

Cron homers twice to back Senzatela as Rockies beat Cubs 9-6

DENVER -- — C.J. Cron homered twice and Antonio Senzatela pitched five solid innings in his 100th career start for Colorado as the Rockies beat the Chicago Cubs 9-6 on Saturday night. Cron hit a two-run shot in a four-run third inning and connected again leading off the seventh,...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Victor Caratini sitting for Brewers Sunday

The Milwaukee Brewers did not include Victor Caratini in their lineup for Sunday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Caratini will sit out Sunday's game while Omar Narvaez starts behind home plate and bats seventh. Caratini has started off strong in his first season with the Brewers, batting .308 with...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Dodgers' Edwin Rios at DH Monday

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Edwin Rios is in the starting lineup for Monday night's series opener against right-hander Huascar Ynoa and the Atlanta Braves. Rios is entering the lineup on Monday as the Dodgers' designated hitter and number-eight batter. Justin Turner is taking care of third base and Max Muncy is on second, while Gavin Lux is shifting to left field in place of an idle Chris Taylor.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thecomeback.com

Shohei Ohtani crushes 3rd homer in 2 games

It took a few games, but Shohei Ohtani is back to looking like the 2021 AL MVP at the plate (and that’s putting aside his pitching excellence!). Ohtani cranked two dingers (including one on the game’s opening pitch) on Friday against the Texas Rangers, and he’s hit another blast in the eighth inning against the Rangers on Saturday.
MLB
numberfire.com

Padres' Jose Azocar starting in centerfield Monday

The San Diego Padres listed Jose Azocar as their starting centerfielder for Monday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Azocar will bat last in the rotation while taking over for Trent Grisham in centerfield as the veteran catches a breather. The rookie is batting .500 through his 4 plate appearances this...
SAN DIEGO, CA
ESPN

Kuhl leads Rockies over Phillies 4-1, leaves with injury

DENVER -- — Chad Kuhl pitched six scoreless innings during his home debut with the Rockies before leaving with a tight right hip flexor and right hamstring, and Charlie Blackmon hit a go-ahead home run to lead Colorado over the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 on Monday night. Kuhl (1-0) allowed...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Travis d'Arnaud not in Braves' Saturday lineup

Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. d'Arnaud is being replaced behind the plate by Manny Pina versus Padres starter Nick Martinez. In 26 plate appearances this season, d'Arnaud has a .280 batting average with a .708 OPS, 1 home...
ATLANTA, GA
Reuters

Chad Kuhl throws six scoreless innings as Rockies top Phils

Charlie Blackmon homered to back six shutout innings from Chad Kuhl as the Colorado Rockies beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 on Monday night in Denver. Kuhl (1-0) gave up just two hits while fanning four. Randal Grichuk hit a two-run double, C.J. Cron and Sam Hilliard had two hits each...
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Astros' Ryan Pressly: Hoping injury caused velo dip

Pressly believes that his dip in velocity may have been caused by the knee injury that landed him on the injured list April 16, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Pressly was averaging just 92.8 mph on his fastball prior to being placed on the injured list, nearly three ticks off his pace from the 2021 season. He was still largely effective with the decreased velocity, as he successfully converted three of his four save chances. However, with Hector Neris and Rafael Montero pitching well in high-leverage roles out of the Astros' bullpen, Pressly will need to remain effective to maintain his status as the team's closer.
HOUSTON, TX
Reuters

Justin Verlander throws 8 scoreless innings, Astros blank Mariners

EditorsNote: missing period, style fixes, shortens hed. Justin Verlander pitched eight scoreless innings as the Houston Astros defeated the host Seattle Mariners 4-0 Saturday. Martin Maldonado got his first hit of the season, a two-run homer, and Jeremy Peña went 3-for-3 with a double and triple, scored twice and drove in a run as the Astros evened the series at a game apiece.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Swats second homer

Bellinger went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and an additional RBI in a 7-4 victory versus the Braves on Friday. Bellinger knocked in a run on a groundout in the fourth inning, then plated the Dodgers' final tally with a 402-foot solo blast in the eighth. The productive performance marked the outfielder's fifth multi-hit performance over his past eight contests after starting the season with a pair of hitless affairs. Bellinger is slashing .278/.366/.500 with a pair of homers, three RBI, five runs and three stolen bases to begin the campaign, though his 29.3 percent strikeout rate and .364 BABIP portends some possible regression moving forward.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Astros' Justin Verlander: Shuts down Mariners

Verlander (1-1) picked up the win during Saturday's 4-0 shutout of Seattle, allowing three hits with eight strikeouts in eight scoreless innings. If there were any doubts about Verlander's potential to remain effective, they were put to rest Saturday. The 39-year-old righty was masterful in permitting just four baserunners while recording twice as many strikeouts and required 87 pitches to endure eight innings. The future Hall-of-Famer is set to take the hill next for a premier matchup against Toronto on Friday.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Astros' Jose Altuve: Exits with injury

Altuve was removed from Monday's game against the Angels due to an undisclosed injury, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Altuve suffered the injury while running down the line to beat out an infield hit, and according to McTaggart, he appeared to step on first base awkwardly. The location and severity of the injury are unknown at this point.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Giants' Thairo Estrada: Drives in four runs

Estrada went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, four RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 8-1 win over Cleveland. Estrada got the Giants on the board with a two-run blast off Aaron Civale in the second inning. He brought home a run on an error in the fourth before knocking an RBI double in the sixth and coming around to score again. The 26-year-old infielder is now slashing .242/.265/.485 through 34 plate appearances.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Angels' Michael Lorenzen: Yields four runs in loss

Lorenzen (1-1) allowed four runs on four hits and two walks over 3.1 innings Monday, striking out two and taking a loss against Houston. Lorenzen stumbled out of the gate Monday, coughing up a two-run shot to Yordan Alvarez in the first inning. In the fourth, he walked Jeremy Pena with bases loaded before plunking Jose Siri just two pitches later. The 30-year-old saw his ERA jump to 4.82 through 9.1 innings across two appearances. Lorenzen is currently expected to face the Guardians at home next week.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Twins' Jorge Polanco: Racking up free passes

Polanco went 0-for-3 with a walk in Sunday's 8-1 loss to the Red Sox. Polanco has produced only one hit over his last four games, but he's accrued four walks over that stretch to get on base at a .313 clip. The switch-hitting infielder's walk rate currently sits at a career-high 16.7 percent, but a career-worst 30.6 percent strikeout rate has played a large part in his average sitting at a paltry .200 through nine games. He'll be back in the lineup for Monday's Patriots' Day game in Boston, batting leadoff while manning second base, according to Dan Hayes of The Athletic.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

