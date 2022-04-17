Astros' Martin Maldonado: Home run for first hit

Pressly believes that his dip in velocity may have been caused by the knee injury that landed him on the injured list April 16, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Pressly was averaging just 92.8 mph on his fastball prior to being placed on the injured list, nearly three ticks off his pace from the 2021 season. He was still largely effective with the decreased velocity, as he successfully converted three of his four save chances. However, with Hector Neris and Rafael Montero pitching well in high-leverage roles out of the Astros' bullpen, Pressly will need to remain effective to maintain his status as the team's closer.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO