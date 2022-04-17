ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Search continues for man who shot police officer

AZFamily
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMayor Gallego also attended the event to show support for the Ukrainian community of Phoenix. Johnny Rojas shares his journey to the Pat's Run this year. “That’s what I love to do is go out there, run...

www.azfamily.com

Comments / 4

Annette Evans
1d ago

Why oh why do you people think you have a God given right to shoot anyone? Get right with God and stop all of this nonsense.

Reply
2
Related
US News and World Report

Phoenix Police ID Dead Men Found in Car With Gunshot Wounds

PHOENIX (AP) — The names of two men found dead inside a car with gunshot wounds have been released by Phoenix police. They said the men have been identified as 20-year-old Gage Neal-Belunas and 23-year-old Kyle Ford. Officers were dispatched to the Metro Center Mall area early Friday morning,...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
City
Peoria, AZ
City
Golden Valley, AZ
KTAR.com

18-year-old woman dead after shootout at Phoenix park

PHOENIX — An 18-year-old woman died early Sunday morning after a shootout at a Phoenix park, authorities said. The Phoenix Police Department received a call around 2 a.m. near 35th Avenue and Lincoln Street from witnesses who were taking Riann Curry to the hospital after she suffered gunshot wounds.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS News

Man who allegedly forced girl to watch killing of boyfriend before she was slain convicted 4 years after teens found in Utah mine shaft

The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other counts in the 2017 slayings after a monthlong trial.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
8 News Now

Police: Female killed after hanging from the side of RV

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating a deadly crash involving an RV, that left one person dead near the Las Vegas Strip. The incident occurred on Tuesday at 1:55 p.m. in the 3000 block of Highland Drive near Desert Inn and Las Vegas Boulevard. Police said surveillance video at the scene showed a female […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Snake#Birds#Lizards#Ukrainian
AZFamily

Report: At least 50 gig drivers killed on the job, including one Arizona woman

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Back in January 2019, Kristina Howato was pregnant with her third child and driving for Lyft to make some extra cash. “We were hoping she was going to have the baby that day,” said her sister Lejeune Howato. Instead, that day ended in tragedy. Kristina Howato picked up a passenger, Fabian Durazo, who police say repeatedly stabbed her with a knife in Tempe. She and her unborn baby died at the hospital. Her two young sons were left without a mom.
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Manhunt underway for suspect who shot a police officer outside a north Phoenix gas station

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are searching for the suspect who shot an officer Thursday morning near Cave Creek Road and Beardsley. Officers have identified the gunman as Nicholas Cody Cowan. Investigators found his car, a blue Prius in the area of 5th Avenue and Greenway. Aerials showed dozens of tactical officers searching the north Phoenix neighborhood for Cowan, but have since left the area. He is described as a white man, 35 years old, 6 feet tall, and 215 pounds. Cowan was seen wearing a black hat, white shirt, and black shorts. He has tattoos on his neck and could be possibly bleeding. They are asking anyone who sees Cowan to call 911 immediately and not approach him. A “blue alert” was issued for him around 3:55 p.m.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Search for elderly couple who vanished in Nevada on road trip ends as wife found alive with dead husband

The search for an elderly couple who vanished on a cross-country road trip came to a bittersweet end as authorities found the wife alive and husband dead.Ronnie and Beverly Barker, ages 72 and 69, were reported missing by family after they failed to return home to Indianapolis after their trip through the western US in an RV.Family last heard from the couple on 27 March, when their RV was seen in surveillance footage on Highway 95 near Luning, Nevada.More than a week later, the pair were found on a mountain about three and a half hours northwest of Las Vegas...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Autistic teenager who vanished in California three years ago is found sleeping on the street outside Utah convenience store after cop invited shivering 19-year-old to warm up in car before doing finger scan

An autistic teenager who disappeared from California three years ago has been found more than 740 miles away in Utah. Connerjack Oswalt, 19, was reported missing by his family in Clearlake on September 28, 2019 when he was just 16 years old. Summit County Sheriff's Office received reports of a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABC4

St. George man arrested, woman’s body discovered in home

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been arrested after a woman’s body was found in St. George on Wednesday. St. George Police first responded to a welfare check at a residence around 8:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they discovered a deceased female body inside the home. Police have not released the cause of […]
SAINT GEORGE, UT
The Independent

Police bodycam reveals moment mother learns missing autistic son had been found alive two years later

Nearly three years after he suddenly vanished from his Californian home, teenager Connerjack Oswalt has been found sleeping in a convenience store in Utah. The 19-year-old who has been diagnosed with autism and other mental health conditions, was shivering due to the cold when he was found in Summit County, famous for its ski destinations, on 9 April, county officials said.“Connerjack, who is autistic, was reported missing in California in September of 2019. Deputies were able to reunite Connerjack with his family, who was losing hope. Please watch this heartwarming and emotional story,” the sheriff wrote in a post...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy