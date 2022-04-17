ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida rejects math books it says have 'references' to critical race theory

By Valerie Strauss and Lindsey Bever
SFGate
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn its latest attempt to be the nation's leader in restricting what happens in public school classrooms, Florida said it has rejected a pile of math textbooks submitted by publishers in part because they "contained prohibited subjects," including critical race theory. The Florida Department of Education announced on Friday...

www.sfgate.com

