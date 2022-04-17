ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easter vigil marks hope amid dark times at Cathedral of St John the Evangelist

By Courtney Sisk
Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE — The Cathedral of St John the Evangelist in Milwaukee celebrated Holy Saturday. The Easter vigil began with a blessing of the Easter fire. "The candle is reminiscent of Jesus Christ and the light that comes into the world," Archbishop Jerome E. Listecki told 12 News. "You know...

Person
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter Vigil#Easter Fire#The Cathedral Of St John#Spanish
Carla Paton

Easter and Passover: What's the connection?

Easter and Passover are undoubtedly two of the most significant holidays in the Christian and Jewish faiths. But many people don't know that there is a connection between these two holidays. In this article, we will explore the relations between Easter and Passover and discuss how they are associated and how they are different.

