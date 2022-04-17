ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Wet weather sets in for a damp Easter holiday

By Kamaka Pili
KHON2
KHON2
 2 days ago
HONOLULU (KHON2) – Breezy, wet, and unsettled weather will prevail over much of the state into tonight with flash flooding possible over the eastern half of the island chain.

Showers, some heavy, will be focused over windward slopes, while gusty trades periodically carry rainfall over leeward areas.

The upper disturbance driving the unsettled weather will weaken on Sunday as it moves eastward to the Big Island, where heavy showers and thunderstorms will remain possible.

A return to drier trade wind weather will occur on Monday.

