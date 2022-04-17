McCracken County woman arrested for stabbing a man

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man has been arrested after he stabbed a woman 50 times in a Glendale store parking lot. Thirty-one-year-old Joel Andrew Wier was taken into custody on Saturday afternoon. Police responded to a call about a woman who had been stabbed in a...
A Bergen County man is facing various murder charges in the stabbing death of a Brooklyn resident earlier this week in Elizabeth, authorities announced. Javan Johnson, 30, of Bergenfield, stabbed 37-year-old Marlon Pantin at the Country Inn & Suites around 1 a.m. on Monday, March 21, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel said. Sources tell Daily Voice Pantin was stabbed in his chest.
RAVENDEN, Ark. (KAIT) - A Batesville man was arrested after he led deputies on a two-county chase Friday afternoon. Randolph County Sheriff Kevin Bell told Region 8 News the chase began before 3 p.m. in Pocahontas when Timothy Hughes was traveling at high speeds on Highway 62 toward Ravenden. He...
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A man was arrested after officers said he stabbed a relative in the neck during a family function. Derrick Washington, 46, was charged with attempted second-degree murder. According to his arrest report, the incident happened at a Panama City home on Kraft Avenue late Saturday night. Officers said Washington was […]
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro attorney has filed a lawsuit against a Little Rock funeral home after his clients said the funeral home cremated their loved one against their wishes, preventing the deceased from being “raptured following the second coming.”. According to the suit, Harold D. Lee, of...
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The body of a missing Kentucky coal miner was found Monday evening in Harlan County. James D. Brown, 33, of Lynch, Kentucky while working at the D-29 Darby Fork mine in Holmes Mill. Officials with the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet say Brown was killed when a roof collapsed Sunday evening about 14,000 feet into the mine where he was working.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While looking at a video of his younger brother Ricky play with his two children, Thomas Harris became emotional Sunday. Ricky was found shot to death in south Louisville Friday on the 100 block of Woodmore Avenue. "He was teaching those boys. It didn't matter if...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people were stabbed during a fight that led to a shooting near the airport area Sunday. MPD responded to the incident on the 5400 block of Sputnik Drive around 2:00 a.m. Sunday after an altercation between neighbors. Reports stated Shawanda Rayford got into a fight with Tyrone Willis and his family. […]
Police say, 20-year-old Isaiah Kamaree Burr shot and critically injured 20-year-old Chayna Sherill on Dickerson Pike around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. Sherill was found lying outside the driver’s seat of a white 2014 Chevrolet Cruz after the car reportedly crashed into the Bank of America building.
ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The St. Francois County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after human remains were found Tuesday, April 12. According to the sheriff’s office, the victim has been positively identified as 38-year-old Christopher Brian Chrisco, of Bismarck, MO. A press release from the sheriff’s office...
Newburgh, Ind. (WEHT) The Newburgh Police Department is investigating after the discovery of human remains. Officers say people walking on the trails found the remains on Saturday afternoon near the riverfront and Old Lock and Dam. Residents walking along the trails were surprised to hear about the finding. “It’s shocking and disturbing,” said Debra Bencini, […]
Springfield-Greene County Health could get $2 million for continued Covid-19 response, vaccine outreach. The Springfield-Greene County Health Department could receive $2 million in federal grant funds. With case numbers relatively low in Greene County, the health department is shifting focus to vaccine outreach in underserved and minority communities. FIRST ALERT...
Authorities say three people were killed after a two-vehicle collision on a highway in Frankfort. A person who stopped to help was injured when struck by another vehicle. The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office says the three people involved in the initial crash just before midnight Saturday were pronounced dead at the scene. A motorist who pulled over in an attempt to render first aid was stuck by vehicle passing the scene and was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. The sheriff’s office says the two crashes took place on an unlit section of a state highway. The incidents remain under investigation. The names of those involved have not been released.
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - Independence police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead Saturday night. The incident occurred in the 10400 block of East Truman Road around 11:15 p.m. According to police, they arrived on scene where they found a 33-year-old man inside a home with multiple gunshot...
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) have released their findings in an officer-involved shooting in Johnson County on October 28, 2021. The shooting involved deputies from the Mississippi County, Missouri and the Johnson County Sheriff’s Offices. According to ISP, multiple agencies...
The man accused in a 2018 murder case was rearrested Thursday night during a drug and gun investigation in Nashville. He was taken into custody along with another individual accused of shooting three teenagers last year.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Eyewitness News crews report that a standoff has ended with two suspects in custody. The two suspects were identified as Richard Thomas Jr. and Christina Zeller. Police say the standoff began when Vanderburgh County deputies responded to a domestic call at the Quality Inn and Suites on Elpers Road. Deputies and […]
Comments / 0