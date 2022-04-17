CDC extends travel mask mandate, local travelers react

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The airplane mask mandate has been extended to April 18 by the Transportation Security Administration, but some don't think that's soon enough. On Thursday, Airlines for America wrote a letter to President Joe Biden asking him to lift the mandate, claiming it no longer makes sense. The letter was signed by CEOs from airlines including Delta, American Airlines, Southwest Airlines and other carriers.
