Flood Advisory issued for Benton, Henry, Houston, Humphreys, Stewart by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 10:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-24 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: When it is safe to do so, please report flooding or landslides threatening roads or property to the National Weather Service Greenville-Spartanburg by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, by posting on our Facebook page, or via Twitter using hashtag NWSGSP. Your message should describe the specific location where impacts occurred and the depth of flooding observed. Target Area: Transylvania FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of Henderson and Transylvania Counties in Western North Carolina. * WHEN...Until 1100 PM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 401 PM EDT, High levels of runoff continued across the advised area. Gages along Mud Creek and Little River depicted above bankfull conditions. Other tributaries of the Upper French Broad basin may also be flooding, and area wide, it will likely take much of the evening for streams and creeks to return to within their banks. - Some locations that may experience lingering flooding include Hendersonville, Flat Rock, Mountain Home, Laurel Park, Dupont State Forest, Valley Hill, Crab Creek, East Flat Rock, Dana, Cedar Mountain and Edneyville. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, NC ・ 26 DAYS AGO