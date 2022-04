After going down 4-0 barely two minutes into the second period of Saturday night’s showdown between two of the NHL’s top teams, many around the Carolina Hurricanes were surely thinking “this can’t get much worse”. Briefly, the team did make a push against the league-leading Colorado Avalanche for a glimmer of hope in the game, but, by the time the final horn sounded, it did get worse. Much, much worse.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 19 HOURS AGO