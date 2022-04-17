ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halo Infinite May Receive its Own Battle Royale According to Insider

By Raegan Thompson
mxdwn.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHalo Infinite may be getting some form of a battle royale game mode according to a confirmation by games industry reporter Jez Corden on The Xbox Two podcast. According to him, they had been working on this game mode for over 2 years. While this may not be official, developer Certain...

games.mxdwn.com

