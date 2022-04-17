ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Top 10 reasons why spring on Grounds is the best

UV Cavalier Daily
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’ve been as cautious about COVID-19 as I have, seeing that an event is set to take place outdoors is such a relief. Not only do you have to worry less about the spread of the virus, but you also have the opportunity to be out in the sun, which...

www.cavalierdaily.com

KHON2

Best sage green comforter

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Sage green is a staple of contemporary interior design. This subtle hue is surprisingly dynamic, soothing to look at and a breeze to use when decorating. Ever the hospitable backdrop, sage green is a team player that elevates its surroundings.
HOME & GARDEN
homedit.com

How To Create Dreamy Room And Bed with Curtains

The bedroom is, without any doubt, the ideal place for curtains. It’s why there are so many variations to choose from in terms of design. Canopy beds make great use of these elements in their own distinctive way but a bed with curtains can also be added separately to create a comfortable ambiance.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

The Surprising Place to Shop for Vintage Home Decor

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Want to dip a toe into the world of vintage shopping, but not quite ready to take a full dive? Turns out, there’s a big-name brand with a little-known vintage shop that boasts all the fun finds you’re on the hunt for. Urban Outfitters has been quietly adding vintage pieces to their home section, sprinkling in stylish pre-loved items like matching cup and saucer sets to whimsical candles with reusable holders. Act fast because many of these pieces are one of a kind and won’t be available for long! Also, keep in mind that there may be slight imperfections from prior use.
The Kitchn

7 Things That Make Your Kitchen Feel Smaller than It Really Is, According to Interior Designers

Kitchens never seem big enough, do they? (Even the giant ones somehow manage to fill up quickly.) While some of this is a result of natural limitations, there’s also a lot that you may be doing — whether it’s a bad optical illusion or a silly use of space — to make your kitchen feel smaller than it is. Luckily, a few design tricks and a bit of organizing can really transform your kitchen.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Albany Herald

It's spring cleaning time ... Here's a checklist

Goodhousekeeping.com recently posted this handy checklist: Easy Spring Cleaning Tips for a Sparkling Home. 1.Clean your doormats; Trap more dirt by using two mats, one outside the door and one inside. To refresh, hose off and air-dry outdoor mats. Vacuum indoor ones on both sides — going over the back will push trapped dirt out onto the floor where it will be easier to pick up.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Conditioning#Temperature#Snowstorms#Spring Fest
ETOnline.com

Amazon's Colorful Glassware Section Will Help to Brighten Up Your Kitchen This Spring

The season of outdoor dinner parties, backyard barbecues and spring holidays galore (hi, Easter) is officially here in all of its ravishing, colorful glory. And for those looking to tap into their inner-Martha Stewart this spring with pastel-colored table-scapes, fresh home decor and other seasonal essentials, Amazon's latest (and arguably trendiest) storefront launch will totally help you to give your home the spring design refresh it deserves — and at a fraction of the cost, no less.
HOME & GARDEN
Family Handyman

The Best Engineered Wood Flooring Options

Engineered wood flooring provides the attractive, natural look of hardwood, without the high cost and challenging installation. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
INTERIOR DESIGN
homedit.com

Cabin Bathrooms With Rustic Charm and Natural Style

Cabins are a place that allow us to get away from normal life and enjoy peace and quiet, but you don’t have to give up every luxury. Cabin bathrooms can be luxurious as well as functional. Most traditional cabins have a rustic look but there are a number of...
INTERIOR DESIGN
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Apartment Therapy

Before & After: A Hodgepodge Kitchen Becomes a Bright, Airy Minimalist Cook Space

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. The 1980s were a pretty polarizing decade when it comes to home renovations — think glass block partitions, dated tiles, and drop ceilings that make spaces seem smaller and cramped. That’s exactly what Dan and Sarah Mirth, the husband-and-wife team behind Artifox, a design studio in St. Louis, Missouri, were dealing with when they bought their Victorian-era home. Their brick, former two-family house had been turned into a single residence with all the trappings of infamous ‘80s architecture listed above — not to mention a hodgepodge of other fixes and building choices made over a century. The roughest spot of all? Probably the kitchen, which didn’t jibe with their vision for an airy, clean and simple, all-white cook space that would be super-functional, too.
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

A 200-Square-Foot 1984 Holiday Rambler Travel Trailer Is the Very Definition of ‘Texas Chic’

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: I’ve been passionate about tiny homes and particularly vintage campers since I was in college where I had a Pinterest board full of old Shastas and canned ham trailers. While I could likely never live in such a small space full time, I adore them and prefer to vacation and escape to unique small spaces. I’m also very interested in real estate and love how financially accessible travel trailers could be as short term rentals. After looking for years, I saw a partially renovated 1984 Holiday Rambler travel trailer on Facebook Marketplace one day and knew it could make an amazing “game day” rental for Texas A&M University and other events. I had no experience renovating a camper and had only stayed in one once, but I’ve found I can figure most things out with enough Googling. The camper had already been gutted, sealed, and had the walls rebuilt, which spared me from the worst inevitable camper issue — leaks and water damage.
Apartment Therapy

A Designer’s Condo Has Maximalist 1970s Vibes, Vintage Furniture, and Disco Balls

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Name: Giovanna Macejka, partner Deanna, and pup Desi. Giovanna Macejka is an interior designer and owner of Dream House, a full-package design studio, as well as the owner of Dream House Vintage, a vintage and secondhand Instagram shop. These business names are quite appropriate, since Giovanna considers this condo, shared with partner Deanna and pup Desi, as a dream home.
QUEENS, NY

