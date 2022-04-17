ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 4 UH men’s volleyball outlasts No. 14 UC Irvine in five sets

By Christian Shimabuku
 2 days ago
The University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team rallied from a set down to outlast UC Irvine 21-25, 25-18, 25-27, 25-20, 15-11 on Saturday evening.

Hawaii ends its regular season at 22-5 overall and 7-3 in Big West play, while UC Irvine drops to 10-15 and 3-7 against conference foes.

On Saturday, Dimitrios Mouchlias carried the ‘Bows with a match and career-high 31 kills, while Jakob Thelle distributed a match-high 54 assists.

For UC Irvine, Francesco Sani had a team-high 24 kills.

Hawaii will host the upcoming Big West Conference tournament from Thursday to Saturday at SimpliFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center. As the No. 2 seed behind Long Beach State, the ‘Bows will receive a bye and advance to Friday’s semifinal against an opponent to be determined.

