Monroe Amber Alert: Man charged with abducting infant girl, murdering child's mother

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
fox5atlanta.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONROE, Ga. - Police found an abducted infant girl safe and charged her father with kidnapping and murdering the child's mother. The incident was the subject of a Levi's Call, Georgia's Amber...

www.fox5atlanta.com

Comments / 1

CBS News

Man who allegedly forced girl to watch killing of boyfriend before she was slain convicted 4 years after teens found in Utah mine shaft

The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other counts in the 2017 slayings after a monthlong trial.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
Levi
Amber Alert
WALB 10

Valdosta baby in critical condition, 2 arrested

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Two suspects have been charged and arrested after a baby was discovered to be injured and is currently in critical condition, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). On March 18, around 12:40 p.m., officers and detectives responded to the Hilton Garden Inn, after employees with...
VALDOSTA, GA
#Police#Abducted Children#911#Amber Alert System#Stonecreek Bend#Chevy
The Independent

Tatiana Labelle: Missing transgender woman’s body found in Chicago alley

A transgender woman’s body was found dumped in a Chicago garbage bin five days after her family reported her missing.Tatiana Labelle, 33, was beaten to death before her body was left in an alley in the Chatham neighborhood of the city.“It is heartbreaking for someone to beat her to death and throw her in the trash like she was garbage,” said her sister Shameika Thomas.And she added: “I loved my sister whether she was transgender or not, and I would like for me and my family to have justice.”Activists say that Labelle is the seventh trans person to be murdered...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Carjacker brutally beat up Texas grandmother only to later die in stolen vehicle crash

A carjacker brutally beat a Texas grandmother only to die later in a crash involving the stolen vehicle.Shirlene Hernandez, 72, was attacked as she stopped to grab a drink at a Shell gas station in San Antonio and was repeatedly punched in the face as the suspect grabbed her keys.Despite three witnesses intervening the suspect managed to escape with her car, according to police.“I just hope that if this situation happens to anybody else, that somebody will step forward, leap forward, run forward, whatever and help the person that it’s happening to,” she told WOAI.Investigators say that the car was then involved in a fatal accident on the nearby interstate, killing the carjacking suspect.“There’s a lot of people who would say what goes around comes around, karma. I did not think that; the only thing I got (was) really sad because he had died,” Ms Hernandez told WCAX3.“Now granted, he had hurt me, but the Lord saw fit to take him out of his misery.”Ms Hernandez still goes to work every day and a GoFundMe account has raised more than $15,000 to help buy her a new car.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
WTVM

3 men arrested on multiple drug charges in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department made several arrests over the weekend as part of a crime suppression detail in hot spots of the city. On March 19, the Columbus Police Department focused on “hot spots” associated with drug activity, violent crime, gang activity, and illegal firearms.
COLUMBUS, GA
11Alive

22-year-old confessed in deadly DeKalb gas station shooting, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 22-year-old has confessed to killing a bystander at a DeKalb County gas station earlier this month, police say. DeKalb County Police said the man is in jail after confessing his involvement in a deadly shooting by a Shell gas station along Covington Highway on March 3. Investigators said they have also recovered the gun used the night of the incident.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Man killed at East Point ATM, while on the phone; police make first arrest

EAST POINT, Ga. — An arrest was made in connection with a fatal shooting at an East Point ATM in November of 2021, their police department posted Thursday, on Facebook. Shane Knight, 49, was arrested and charged with murder, the post said. Police said they are still looking for others that may be involved. They added that they will not stop until everyone shown in a video they previously released is identified.
EAST POINT, GA

Comments / 0

