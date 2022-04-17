ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Police arrest suspect in South Carolina mall shooting

click orlando
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, S.C. – Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting at a busy shopping mall in South Carolina’s capital on Saturday that left 14 people injured. Columbia Police Chief W.H. “Skip” Holbrook said 22-year-old Jewayne M. Price, who was one of three people initially detained by law enforcement...

www.clickorlando.com

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

S. Carolina officer didn't see a gun before fatal shooting

A small town police officer in South Carolina charged in the fatal on-duty shooting of a man after a five-minute car chase repeatedly told investigators and her boss the man had something in his hand, but she did not know what it was, according to dashboard camera footage. The camera...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

12-year-old arrested for shooting and killing classmate at school

A 12-year-old child died after a shooting at Tanglewood Middle School in Greenville, South Carolina. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office confirmed to Greenville News that the child who was killed was Jamari Cortez Bonaparte Jackson. He was shot at least once in the school by another 12-year-old student who has been arrested. A coroner confirmed Friday that Jamari was killed by a gunshot wound to the chest.The student who allegedly shot Jamari left the school after the shooting and was found hiding under a deck at a nearby home, the sheriff's office said. The boy is expected to be...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Columbia, SC
State
Alabama State
State
South Carolina State
CBS News

Man who allegedly forced girl to watch killing of boyfriend before she was slain convicted 4 years after teens found in Utah mine shaft

The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other counts in the 2017 slayings after a monthlong trial.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
The Independent

Carjacker brutally beat up Texas grandmother only to later die in stolen vehicle crash

A carjacker brutally beat a Texas grandmother only to die later in a crash involving the stolen vehicle.Shirlene Hernandez, 72, was attacked as she stopped to grab a drink at a Shell gas station in San Antonio and was repeatedly punched in the face as the suspect grabbed her keys.Despite three witnesses intervening the suspect managed to escape with her car, according to police.“I just hope that if this situation happens to anybody else, that somebody will step forward, leap forward, run forward, whatever and help the person that it’s happening to,” she told WOAI.Investigators say that the car was then involved in a fatal accident on the nearby interstate, killing the carjacking suspect.“There’s a lot of people who would say what goes around comes around, karma. I did not think that; the only thing I got (was) really sad because he had died,” Ms Hernandez told WCAX3.“Now granted, he had hurt me, but the Lord saw fit to take him out of his misery.”Ms Hernandez still goes to work every day and a GoFundMe account has raised more than $15,000 to help buy her a new car.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Three-year-old girl dies after being swept over waterfall at North Carolina beauty spot

A three-year-old child has died after falling into the water at Whitewater Falls in Jackson County in North Carolina. The incident took place on Sunday when the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said Nevaeh Jade Newswanger was visiting the falls with her family. She was taken away by the water and fell down the falls, according to WSPA. Emergency crews from Jackson, Transylvania, Haywood, Henderson, and Oconee counties all came to the scene after reports came in at about 5.50pm. Nevaeh’s body was found just before nightfall trapped in an area of the falls, Fox Carolina reported. Her body was...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Malls#Price
The Independent

Grandson accused of locking grandmother in freezer to die

Police said a man in Georgia killed his grandmother by locking her in a freezer while she was still alive. Floyd County Police found the body of Doris Cumming, 82, on Thursday in the home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III. The Associated Press reports that Mr Tincher has been charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another. He is currently being held in a jail in Rome, Georgia. Ms Cumming's family told police that they believed she had moved out of state, but grew concerned when they had not heard from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Page Six

DaBaby shot intruder at his North Carolina mansion: report

DaBaby was the alleged triggerman who shot a home intruder at his North Carolina estate Wednesday night, according to a report. The rapper was home at his $2.3 million Troutman compound when a man trespassed onto the property at about 7:45 p.m., TMZ said. DaBaby, 30, born Jonathan Kirk, shot the intruder in the leg after the two exchanged words, sources told the outlet. “I shot him in the leg,” a man told a 911 dispatcher in a six-minute emergency call released by Iredell County Emergency Communications and obtained by WCNC. “OK and why did you do that?” the dispatcher asked. “He’s trespassing on my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
click orlando

Winter Park police seeking suspect in bank robbery

The Winter Park Police Department is seeking a suspect who was involved in a bank robbery on Saturday. The robbery occurred at the Fairwinds Credit Union Bank located at 699 North Orlando Avenue. The suspect is described by police as being 6-feet in height and wearing black bonnet over hair,...
WINTER PARK, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Hot 99.1

Massive Police Sting Takes Out 18 Gangbangers in Upstate NY

Albany Police Say a Massive Sting Called "Operation Turnbuckle" Took Out 18 Gangbangers in Upstate NY. A whole slew of bad guys was taken off Upstate NY streets last week when police and Marshals joined forces to target a group that was allegedly responsible for distributing dangerous narcotics in areas throughout the city of Albany.
ALBANY, NY
Vice

A Driver Took Her Final Photo. Now She’s on a Long List of Missing Women.

The last known photo of 18-year-old Debanhi Escobar was taken on April 10. She stands with her arms folded on the edge of an empty highway in the middle of the night. She is wearing a black face mask and looking away from the camera. The lights of a passing car illuminate her long, brown skirt, creating an eerie image against the mountains and the dark sky behind her.
PUBLIC SAFETY
click orlando

Man critically injured in shooting near Sanford park

A man was hospitalized Sunday in a shootout near Coastline Park in Sanford, officials said. Police said a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound around 5 a.m. near 9th Street and U.S. 17-92. [TRENDING: Florida education officials reject 54 math textbooks for ‘attempts to indoctrinate students’ | Man...
SANFORD, FL
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Officer Arrested After Investigation Into Accusations Of Secretly Recording Women Off-Duty

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A Sacramento police officer has been arrested after an investigation into allegations he was secretly filming women during intimate encounters. The Sacramento Police Department says Officer Benjamin Gray had been on admirative leave, with his peace officer powers suspended, since January 2022 after the Folsom Police Department alerted them of their investigation. Investigators had previously said they found images of potential victims. On Monday, Sacramento police announced that an arrest warrant had been issued for Gray. He turned himself in at Sacramento County Mail Jail on Monday. Police say Gray’s administrative leave will continue as the case goes through the judicial system. “As peace officers we should hold ourselves to the highest standards, both on and off-duty. This alleged criminal behavior is both disturbing and unacceptable and weakens the trust between law enforcement and the community, which we work so hard every day to build and maintain,” said Chief Katherine Lester, in a statement. Folsom police have urged anyone who was in a relationship with Gray over the last three years and feels like they may have been victimized to contact them.

Comments / 0

Community Policy