Spence adds 3rd title belt with TKO over WBA champ Ugás

“Everybody has to expect the fireworks tomorrow,” Yordenis Ugas’s trainer Ismail Salas told FightHype on Friday. “It will be a great fight. Two great fighters.” The fight Salas was speaking of, of course, is tonight’s welterweight title unification between his fighter Ugas, and fellow champion Errol Spence. A year ago, Ugas was a well known, but not particularly celebrated, fighter. Then came last summer, when the world saw Ugas get the better of the great Manny Pacquiao. Yet the fact that Spence is seen as a pound for pound level boxer, coupled with the fact that Pacquiao was over forty when he fought Ugas, has led Spence to be the star attraction of tonight’s fight in his native Texas. Salas, however, is confident.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO