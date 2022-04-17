ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spence adds 3rd title belt with TKO over WBA champ Ugás

By STEPHEN HAWKINS, Associated Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Errol Spence Jr. took a few rounds to find his rhythm and range after a long layoff. In the end, he had another championship belt. Spence became a three-belt welterweight champion by defending his WBC and IBF titles in a unification bout in front of a home...

