Public Safety

Police: Arrest made in South Carolina mall shooting; 14 people injured, including nine shot

By The Associated Press
WTOP
 2 days ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Police: Arrest made in...

wtop.com

SFGate

S. Carolina officer didn't see a gun before fatal shooting

A small town police officer in South Carolina charged in the fatal on-duty shooting of a man after a five-minute car chase repeatedly told investigators and her boss the man had something in his hand, but she did not know what it was, according to dashboard camera footage. The camera...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

12-year-old arrested for shooting and killing classmate at school

A 12-year-old child died after a shooting at Tanglewood Middle School in Greenville, South Carolina. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office confirmed to Greenville News that the child who was killed was Jamari Cortez Bonaparte Jackson. He was shot at least once in the school by another 12-year-old student who has been arrested. A coroner confirmed Friday that Jamari was killed by a gunshot wound to the chest.The student who allegedly shot Jamari left the school after the shooting and was found hiding under a deck at a nearby home, the sheriff's office said. The boy is expected to be...
PUBLIC SAFETY
State
South Carolina State
The Independent

More videos released in fatal South Carolina police shooting

A sheriff's department in South Carolina released more body camera footage Wednesday of the fatal shooting of a man who lunged at officers with a piece of wood after the man's family called for their release and an independent investigation.The new video from the Richland County Sheriff's Department showed an extra minute before the Saturday shooting in which Irvin D. Moorer Charley's mother askes an officer to “get that (expletive) out of my house" and the deputy notes cuts on her arm.Connie Craig's tone changed immediately when her son suddenly comes out of the house with a piece...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Chicago-area mall shooting injures 2, police say

Two people were shot Friday in a Chicago-area shopping mall, authorities said. The incident occurred inside the Fashion Outlets of Chicago in Rosemont, located about 16 miles west of Chicago. The victims were injured and taken to a hospital, the Rosemont Police-Fire said. Details about their conditions or what led...
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Three-year-old girl who died after being swept over North Carolina waterfall is pictured as family say ‘angels caught her’

The three-year-old girl who died after falling into the water at Whitewater Falls in Jackson County in North Carolina has been pictured for the first time following the tragedy.Writing in a GoFundMe campaign for their daughter, Nevaeh Jade Newswanger, parents Kieth and Sherii Newsanger said they “desperately” tried to save their child on Sunday. “Nevaeh was playing in the sand nearby and slipped and fell in the water,” the parents said in the post, which included a photo of the Denver, Pennsylvania, family together. “We desperately tried to rescue her but the current was so strong and it swept...
ACCIDENTS
WTOP

Woman killed in Fort Washington shooting

A woman is dead after a shooting in Fort Washington, Maryland, Tuesday night. According to Prince George’s County police, the incident happened around 9:25 p.m. inside an apartment building on Palmer Road. When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound inside a stairwell. She was...
FORT WASHINGTON, MD
The Independent

Police seek two suspects in mall shooting which injured 14 after one alleged gunman identified

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting at a mall in South Carolina on Saturday which left 14 people injured.Gunfire erupted on Saturday afternoon at the Columbiana Centre in Columbia. Of the 14 injured, nine were shot, while five were hurt in the panic and chaos as shoppers tried to flee the scene.Columbia Police chief William Holbrook said authorities believe the shooting was “not a random act of violence” but rather triggered by “some kind of conflict” among a group of armed individuals who knew each other.The suspect, identified as 22-year-old Jewayne M. Price, is being...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABC6.com

Police: 3 people wounded in shooting at Arizona mall

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Police say three people including at least one child were shot and wounded Wednesday at an outlet mall in the Phoenix suburb of Glendale. One of the victims had life-threatening injuries. Police said the shooting was “an altercation between two groups of people” and not an active shooter. Police said there were no suspects outstanding. Officers from around the region responded after reports of a shooting around 2:40 p.m. at the Tanger Outlets mall, which is west of the Westgate Entertainment District and a few streets away from the Arizona Cardinals’ football stadium and Arizona Coyotes’ hockey arena.
GLENDALE, AZ
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTOP

62-year-old man killed in Anacostia neighborhood shooting

A man is dead after a shooting in Southeast D.C. early Friday morning. The man has been identified as Gregory Burton, 62, of Northwest D.C. D.C. police said the shooting happened around 12:40 a.m. on the 1500 block of Good Hope Road in the Anacostia neighborhood. When officers arrived at...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Waldorf man faces murder charges tied to girlfriend’s death

Prince George’s County police arrested a man connected to the shooting death of a woman found dead inside a Maryland apartment building. Marc Deangelo Evans, 50, of Waldorf, was charged with first- and second-degree murder and other related charges in the death of his girlfriend, 45-year-old Rema Gibson. Police...
WALDORF, MD
Law & Crime

Juilliard-Trained Pianist Ordered Held Without Bond in ‘Very Violent’ Murder of S.C. Veterinary Hospital Worker Despite Claims of Innocence

A 29-year-old man originally from California with a prestigious background as a concert pianist has been denied bond ahead of trial in the alleged Oct. 13, 2021 stabbing murder of 41-year-old Christina Larain Parcell, a veterinary hospital worker in South Carolina prosecutors say was in a child custody battle with a friend of the defendant before her death.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WTOP

DC police identify victims from two separate fatal shootings Saturday

Police are investigating two deadly shootings that happened Saturday in the District. The first happened right after 4 a.m. on Raum Street in the Trinidad neighborhood of Northeast. Police say they found 26-year-old John Jones of Temple Hills, Maryland, dead in his car. He appeared to have sustained injuries from...
TEMPLE HILLS, MD
WTOP

Baby hospitalized after being shot at Maryland apartment

An infant is recovering at a hospital after being shot in the hand when two men forced their way inside an apartment in Waldorf, Maryland, early Thursday morning. The Charles County Sheriff’s office said the shooting happened about 12:05 a.m. Thursday in an apartment in the 3000 block of Gallery Place.
WALDORF, MD

