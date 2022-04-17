ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man wounded in non-fatal shooting in Ogden

By Spencer Burt
 2 days ago
OGDEN, Utah — A man who was shot Saturday afternoon in Ogden is expected to survive.

Police received a call from McKay-Dee Hospital that a patient was being treated for a gunshot wound.

The 57-year-old man was reportedly shot in the chest in the area of 1400 Grant Avenue.

A person of interest has been identified, but it was not yet known whether there would be charges filed. An Ogden Police Department spokesperson said it appeared to be a personal issue and there is no threat to the public.

