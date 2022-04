With UFC 273 now in the rearview, this week very much has felt like a post-pay-per-view lull, in part because the card this weekend, UFC Vegas 51, is one of these least compelling offering the UFC has put forth this year. No disrespect to the fine men and women fighting on Saturday, but the co-main event features two Contender Series signees who have never competed in the UFC before. That’s not a great look, any way you slice it.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO