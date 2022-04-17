ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Record watch continues

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Ovechkin scored his 47th goal of the season in Saturday's 8-4...

www.cbssports.com

97.3 ESPN

Flyers-Sabres Preview: Not on the Rise

The Flyers jumped out to an early lead on the Sabres on Saturday night only to let it slip away and drop another game. The two teams meet for the final time this season, as they close out the home-and-home in Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon. Game time is 5 p.m.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Buffalo scores four in second to hand Flyers their fourth straight loss

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - Tage Thompson’s go-ahead goal capped a four-goal, second-period outburst and the Buffalo Sabres rallied to a 4-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers in a meeting of non-playoff contenders Saturday night. Rasmus Dahlin had a goal and assist and Kyle Okposo and Vinnie Hinostroza also scored...
BUFFALO, NY
Financial World

New York Islanders legend dies at 65!

Mike Bossy, the legendary NHL player who marked the era of this sport, has died at the age of 63, after he was diagnosed with lung cancer last October. NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman sent a message after his death highlighting how important Bettman was to the NHL, and what records he broke.
NHL
NHL

POSTGAME 5: Buffalo Beats Flyers, 5-3

The Philadelphia Flyers lost to the Buffalo Sabres, 5-3, at the Wells Fargo Center on Sunday evening. The Sabres swept the three-game season series between the teams. In the first period, an early goal by Kevin Hayes (9th) was answered 7:20 later by a Victor Olofsson tally (power play, 19th). Late in the opening period, an Anders Bjork goal (5th) on a Flyers turnover and ill-timed attempted line change sent the Sabres to the locker room with a 2-1 lead.
BUFFALO, NY
NBC Sports

Bruins clinch playoff berth with win over Penguins

The Boston Bruins have officially punched their ticket to the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Following a 2-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins at TD Garden on Saturday, the Bruins are postseason bound for the sixth straight season under coach Bruce Cassidy and 13th time in the last 15 seasons overall. Trent Frederic and Erik Haula scored for the B's while Jeremy Swayman turned aside 23 of 24 shots he faced from Sidney Crosby and the mighty Pens.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Hockey Writers

Oilers’ Leon Draisaitl: 4 Incredible Stats From Underrated Season

Leon Draisaitl recorded his second hat trick of 2021-22 on Thursday (April 14), scoring three times to lead his Edmonton Oilers to a crucial 4-0 victory over the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena. The German forward now has 54 goals this season, in what is shaping up to be an all-time great individual scoring campaign that transcends eras.
NHL
KESQ

Nikita Kucherov, Victor Hedman help Lightning beat Jets 7-4

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nikita Kucherov scored twice and added two assists, Victor Hedman had four assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning tied a season high in goals in a 7-4 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday night. Two-time defending champion Tampa Bay won consecutive games for the first time since a four-game winning streak from March 26 to April 1. Steven Stamkos and Nick Paul each had a goal and an assist, Mikhail Sergchev, Alex Killorn and Pierre-Edouard Bellemare also scored, and Brian Elliott stopped 14 shots for his 10th victory of the season. Kyle Connor, Paul Stastny, Josh Morrissey and Adam Lowry scored for Winnipeg.
NHL
NHL

Current Islanders Pay Tribute to Mike Bossy

The current Islanders reflected on their personal encounters with legendary goal scorer Mike Bossy. Anthony Beauvillier didn't grow up watching Mike Bossy, but his father Sylvain did. Sylvain idolized Bossy during his heyday, when the Montreal native was filling nets nightly for the New York Islanders. When Beauvillier was drafted...
NHL
NBC Sports

NHL discipline: Canadiens’ Pezzetta suspended 2 games; Barzal fined

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety had a busy Monday announcing a suspension to Montreal’s Michael Pezzetta and a fine to New York Islanders forward Mathew Barzal. Let’s start with the suspension to Pezzetta. The DoPS announced that Pezzetta has been suspended two games for an illegal...
NHL
NBC Philadelphia

Flyers Vs. Sabres: Slide Continues as Buffalo Sweeps Season Series

Flyers swept by Sabres on the season, continue slide to the finish line originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Flyers' sinking below the Sabres was punctuated Sunday night by a 5-3 loss at the Wells Fargo Center. Kevin Hayes, Noah Cates and Zack MacEwen scored goals for the Flyers,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WGR550

Sabres sweep weekend series with Flyers

After downing the Philadelphia Flyers, 4-3, in Buffalo on Saturday night, the Sabres took care of business again on Sunday with a 5-3 win at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Kyle Powell has a complete game recap:
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NHL

Capitals clinch playoff berth led by Ovechkin, Kuznetsov, Carlson

Ten players with at least 10 goals among reasons why Washington qualified for eighth straight season. The Washington Capitals clinched a berth in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs when the New York Islanders lost 4-2 to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday. The Capitals qualified for the playoffs for the...
NHL
NBC Sports

Capitals topple NHL-best Avalanche in thrilling 3-2 road win

The Capitals earned one of their most impressive wins of the season on Monday with a 3-2 win over the Avalanche at Ball Arena in Colorado. Colorado entered the night with the most points and best home record in the league, but Washington scored late to get a massive win over perhaps the best team in the sport.
DENVER, CO

