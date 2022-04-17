Anti-violence groups alarmed by 'ongoing trend' of shootings in Portsmouth

An argument over a spilled drink led to a shooting that killed two people, including a reporter, and injured three others outside a downtown Norfolk restaurant and bar over the weekend, according to the city's police chief. Chief Larry Boone told the Downtown Norfolk Civic League on Monday night that...
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A Lynchburg family is in mourning after a 21-year-old was killed in a shooting in Madison Heights. Authorities say T'Khira Browley was shot and killed and four others were injured in Madison Heights early Saturday morning. Her mother, Stephanie Browley, said her daughter had a...
According to the Richmond Police Department, officers were responding to a "suspicious situation" at the motel at approximately 12:233 p.m., when they found a woman with a life-threatening gunshot wound. The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Tidewater Drive to Virginia Beach Boulevard to Booker T. Washington High School is the route a young Christina Lee took to Booker T. back in the late 1990s. Today, Lee is by the side of her 16-year-old daughter, Donaisa, who is fighting for her life at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — An escapee of a mental health facility was taken into custody Sunday night, while police are still searching for another escapee. The Chesapeake Police Department captured Austin Preston Leigh, 31, around 5:45 p.m., according to Virginia State Police. Police said Leigh and Bryant Marcus Wilkerson escaped...
That's what Isle of Wight sheriff's deputies say Preston Thomas told them when he walked through the doors of their office and turned himself in on Thursday, seven months after he was accused of shooting and killing his new coworker at Safco Products -- and leading police on a statewide manhunt.
PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A Petersburg family is desperately searching for answers after their 15 year old son, Tyjuan Crenshaw II, was shot and killed on Saturday. Petersburg Police say it happened just after 8:30pm in the 300 block of Crestfall Court, inside the Lieutenants Run apartment complex. When officers arrived, they found Crenshaw with […]
A shooting in Norfolk, Virginia has left two people dead and three injured. The Virginian-Pilot reports that the incident took place outside of a restaurant and bar on early Saturday morning. A young reporter, 25-year-old Sierra Jenkins, and 25-year-old Devon M. Harris were caught in the crossfire and killed. Jenkins was a breaking reporter for The Virginian-Pilot before she shifted to education.
Maryland rapper Goonew was fatally shot on Friday. He was 24 years old. His manager confirmed the death to The Washington Post. Police don’t yet have a suspect in custody. The Prince George’s County Police Department initially shared the news, tweeting that a shooting had taken place at 5:45 p.m. in District Heights, Maryland. The victim died at a hospital at around 7:30 p.m.
Prosecutors say Demarcus Malik Mackey believed 23-year-old Stefon T. Grimes was a marijuana dealer. During the attempted robbery, both Grimes and his girlfriend, then-22-year-old Alexandra Mitchell, were shot. Grimes did not survive.
Prince George's County Police are canvassing a local neighborhood and offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information regarding a recent homicide, the department said. Keith Aaron Wade, 19, of Suitland, was found shot to death in the 6300 block of Maxwell Drive around 4:50 p.m. on Friday, March 18, Prince George's police said.
"I was brought up in southside, so you know, in my day it was ok," he said. "Now they're not waiting until at night to kill you. They're killing you in the morning time, evening time. So I'm just scared for my grandkids."
