Columbiana Centre shooting: One person charged; additional suspect wanted

By Miya Payton
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police Department has arrested a 22-year-old male in connection with the shooting incident at Columbiana Centre. Columbia Police Department investigators say they are continuing to work to identify at least two additional suspects who were observed with firearms. Jewayne M. Price was initially...

