Saint Louis, MO

Man charged in St. Louis triple shooting that killed another

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS (AP) — A man has been charged with first-degree murder and other counts in a downtown St. Louis triple shooting this week that killed...

Three violent incidents early Easter Sunday kill 2, injure 2

ST. LOUIS — Easter Sunday in St. Louis started off with a series of violent incidents in the city. Shortly after midnight Sunday, a man was found shot in the head on the Metrolink train, just north of Forest Park at the Forest Park-DeBaliviere station. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Police did not have information on where on the Metrolink line the fatal shooting happened.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Man shot, killed on MetroLink train

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot in the head and killed on the MetroLink train early Sunday morning. Police said the incident took place at the Forest Park-DeBaliviere MetroLink Station at around 12:07 a.m. The man was found dead at the scene. Homicide detectives are investigating. Metro...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Person returns fire, shoots woman multiple times in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – An early morning shootout in south St. Louis left one woman recovering from gunshot wounds. Police said at around 1:30 a.m. Friday, the woman fired at another person on South Grand at Gravois Avenue. That person returned fire shooting the woman multiple times before leaving the scene. The woman was taken to […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Man who allegedly forced girl to watch killing of boyfriend before she was slain convicted 4 years after teens found in Utah mine shaft

The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other counts in the 2017 slayings after a monthlong trial.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
Public Safety
Carjacker brutally beat up Texas grandmother only to later die in stolen vehicle crash

A carjacker brutally beat a Texas grandmother only to die later in a crash involving the stolen vehicle.Shirlene Hernandez, 72, was attacked as she stopped to grab a drink at a Shell gas station in San Antonio and was repeatedly punched in the face as the suspect grabbed her keys.Despite three witnesses intervening the suspect managed to escape with her car, according to police.“I just hope that if this situation happens to anybody else, that somebody will step forward, leap forward, run forward, whatever and help the person that it’s happening to,” she told WOAI.Investigators say that the car was then involved in a fatal accident on the nearby interstate, killing the carjacking suspect.“There’s a lot of people who would say what goes around comes around, karma. I did not think that; the only thing I got (was) really sad because he had died,” Ms Hernandez told WCAX3.“Now granted, he had hurt me, but the Lord saw fit to take him out of his misery.”Ms Hernandez still goes to work every day and a GoFundMe account has raised more than $15,000 to help buy her a new car.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Man killed in overnight shooting in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - Independence police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead Saturday night. The incident occurred in the 10400 block of East Truman Road around 11:15 p.m. According to police, they arrived on scene where they found a 33-year-old man inside a home with multiple gunshot...
INDEPENDENCE, MO
St. Louis double shooting leaves one dead

ST. LOUIS–Homicide investigators are trying to determine what happened leading up to a shooting in the pre-dawn hours Saturday that left one man dead and another man shot in the face. St. Louis police say they were called to the 1100 block of Salisbury around 4am Saturday and found one man, in his 30s on […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO

