Missing Gary-area woman died from crash trauma, drowning
GARY, Ind. (AP) — The death of a missing woman whose remains were found this week has been ruled an...www.walls102.com
GARY, Ind. (AP) — The death of a missing woman whose remains were found this week has been ruled an...www.walls102.com
Ya I totally agree something doesn't sound right. She had trama and then took her clothes off walked about a mile climbs a fence and drowns. That sounds like someone did something to her. Sounds like what happens in Chicago and they make up excuses on actually what truly happened. The family should not accept those final decisions
Comments / 18