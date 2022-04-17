ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Carillon Park holds Easter sunrise service

By WHIO Staff
 2 days ago
DAYTON — Carillon Park held their Easter service this morning.

This year’s service began at 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 17 at the Deeds Carillon bell tower.

Since 1942, the service has become the park’s oldest event.

“In fair weather and foul, during triumphant and trying times, people from all walks of life have gathered at Deeds Carillon, in Dayton’s early morning Easter light, for this powerful display of faith,” Dayton History said on its website.

Admission to the service is free.

Easter sunrise service held at Carillon Park Easter sunrise service held at Carillon Park. Photos by News Center 7 photographer Drew Tanner.

WHIO Dayton

Fire destroys garage, damages neighboring houses in Dayton

DAYTON — A garage was destroyed and neighboring houses were damaged after a fire in Dayton Sunday afternoon. Crews responded to reports of a detached garage fire at the 1500 block of Blairwood Avenue. When crews arrived on the scene they found the garage was fully involved, Jefferson Township...
DAYTON, OH
