Carillon Park holds Easter sunrise service

DAYTON — Carillon Park held their Easter service this morning.

This year’s service began at 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 17 at the Deeds Carillon bell tower.

Since 1942, the service has become the park’s oldest event.

“In fair weather and foul, during triumphant and trying times, people from all walks of life have gathered at Deeds Carillon, in Dayton’s early morning Easter light, for this powerful display of faith,” Dayton History said on its website.

Admission to the service is free.

