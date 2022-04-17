ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Rapids sophomore defender confident soccer team can keep winning

By John Raffel
 2 days ago
Elise DeVries (Pioneer photo/John Raffel)

BIG RAPIDS – Big Rapids’ soccer team is coming off a 2-1 win Thursday at Whitehall, and players such as sophomore Elise DeVries are anxious to keep the winning momentum going.

She plays left center back for the Cardinals who enter this week with a 3-1 record after Julie Waltz’s dramatic goal with eight seconds to play defeated Whitehall.

“I think we’ve played well overall,” DeVries said after a 5-1 loss to Cadillac for Big Rapids’ lone setback so far this season. “When we lose our confidence, we start to not pass as well. We need to take our breath and calm down.”

Her role, DeVries said, “is working as a defender.”

She feels she has improved extensively as a defender this season.

De Vries said she plays in the offseason extensively.

“In high school there’s a big difference because there’s so many games than during the offseason,” she said. “I think my strength is the touches and passes.”

Like other soccer players, DeVries and her teammates are looking forward to warmer weather and hope to have as much success as last year’s team which went to the regional finals.

“I think can do as well as last year’s team, maybe even better,” DeVries said.

Soccer is her only sport.

“I like being able to use the whole team,” DeVries said. “I’ve played since I was like 5.”

In the win against Whitehall, the host team went up 1-0 in the first half. Big Rapids scored 12 minutes into the second half on a cross with Katie Williams connecting on a header. Waltz got the assist.

Big Rapids outshot Whitehall in the second half 13-2. The Cardinals scored with eight seconds left in regulation with the game winner by Waltz on a short high shot over the keeper.

Geralynn McAdams was keeper the first half and Emma Balahoski the second half.

“It was a very windy, physical game,” Big Rapids coach Curt Ray said. “I think the girls outplayed them as far as passing and possession and things like that. They just couldn’t put the ball in the goal there. Luckily with eight seconds left, Julia chipped one in. I’m very proud of them. It was an exciting game.”

Big Rapids is at Grant on Monday and home with Fremont on Wednesday.

