Woman shot during home invasion in Silver Spring

A carjacker brutally beat a Texas grandmother only to die later in a crash involving the stolen vehicle.Shirlene Hernandez, 72, was attacked as she stopped to grab a drink at a Shell gas station in San Antonio and was repeatedly punched in the face as the suspect grabbed her keys.Despite three witnesses intervening the suspect managed to escape with her car, according to police.“I just hope that if this situation happens to anybody else, that somebody will step forward, leap forward, run forward, whatever and help the person that it’s happening to,” she told WOAI.Investigators say that the car was then involved in a fatal accident on the nearby interstate, killing the carjacking suspect.“There’s a lot of people who would say what goes around comes around, karma. I did not think that; the only thing I got (was) really sad because he had died,” Ms Hernandez told WCAX3.“Now granted, he had hurt me, but the Lord saw fit to take him out of his misery.”Ms Hernandez still goes to work every day and a GoFundMe account has raised more than $15,000 to help buy her a new car.

