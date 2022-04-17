ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Homeless man fatally shot in Pacoima: LAPD

By with reporting by Sam Bader, Cameron Kiszla
KTLA
KTLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CGOvH_0fBc9XBw00

A homeless man was fatally shot in Pacoima Saturday morning, and the Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the incident as possibly being related to gang activity.

The shooting was reported at about 11:35 a.m. near the intersection of Dronfield Avenue and Terra Bella Street.

The coroner determined that a 35-year-old man was killed by a gunshot, according to Officer Orris of the LAPD.

No suspect information was available, but police said the shooting may be gang-related.

