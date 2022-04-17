ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coldwater, MI

Planning Commission

coldwater.org
 2 days ago

The City of Coldwater Planning Commission serves as an...

www.coldwater.org

Comments / 0

Related
Huron Daily Tribune

Planning commission approves community center rebuild plan

The city of Midland is taking the early steps towards having a newly rebuilt community center. On Tuesday, the Midland City Planning Commission approved a Planned Unit Development (PUD) and plan for the new Greater Midland Community Center. The plan will soon go to City Council for final approval. Plans...
MIDLAND, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Government
City
Coldwater, MI
Coldwater, MI
Government

Comments / 0

Community Policy