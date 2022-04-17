Preliminary plans for a 232-unit multifamily development at Central College and Sunbury roads generated concerns among neighbors, but legislation is moving on to City Council for further review and consideration. The Westerville’s Planning Commission on March 23 voted to recommend to council the approval of rezoning 1.28-acres from rural residential...
The city of Midland is taking the early steps towards having a newly rebuilt community center. On Tuesday, the Midland City Planning Commission approved a Planned Unit Development (PUD) and plan for the new Greater Midland Community Center. The plan will soon go to City Council for final approval. Plans...
New York City could soon be moving into a yellow alert level as Mayor Eric Adams says COVID-19 cases are on the rise. Moving into the next level of caution means moving back to the Key to NYC program, which requires vaccinations to visit most places and masks in public schools.
Roy Lovelady is gearing up for the next round of campaigning for the Third Ward seat on the Columbia City Council.
Lovelady aims to unseat Karl Skala, who is seeking his fifth term on the council. The pair tied in the April 5 election, with results certified last week. A special election called Friday...
Comments / 0