High Wind Warning issued for Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM CDT /8 AM MDT/ THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT CDT /11 PM MDT/ TONIGHT HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM CDT /MIDNIGHT MDT/ TO 4 AM CDT /3 AM MDT/ TUESDAY * WHAT...For the first High Wind Warning, west winds 45 to 55 mph with gusts up to 75 mph expected. For the second High Wind Warning, northeast winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected. * WHERE...Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains in Texas. * WHEN...For the first High Wind Warning, from 9 AM CDT /8 AM MDT/ Monday to midnight CDT /11 PM MDT/ Monday night. For the second High Wind Warning, from 1 AM CDT /midnight MDT/ to 4 AM CDT /3 AM MDT/ Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Blowing dust may reduce visibility and make travel hazardous. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be hazardous for low flying light aircraft.

CULBERSON COUNTY, TX ・ 29 DAYS AGO